‘Chicago Med’ Star Makes Unexpected Return in the 200th Episode’s Shocking Cliffhanger

Major spoilers ahead for Chicago Med’s 200th episode (“A Game of Inches”).

Wednesday’s episode of Chicago Med brought not only a shocking cliffhanger, but a shocking return.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new episode was also the 200th episode, and saw original star Nick Gehlfuss returning as Dr. Will Halstead.

In “A Game of Inches,” Will and Natalie’s son Owen take a boys trip to Chicago but as Will was stopping by the hospital to pay his former colleagues a visit, he stumbles upon a guy in need. That guy ended up being a drug mule, and a girl held the OR hostage during the surgery so she can take the bags of cocaine. Lenox talked her into leaving with what she had, even though it wasn’t all of it, but unfortunately, she used her gun outside of the OR.

Play video

The scene then switched to a different hospital, with a doctor answering a phone call, and it’s revealed to be Torrey DeVitto’s Dr. Natalie Manning, who is also pregnant. But before fans could get excited, Sharon was on the other line, telling her that Owen was shot.

Ever since it was announced that Gehlfuss would be returning, many were hoping that DeVitto wouldn’t be too far behind, as the last time viewers saw their characters, Will flew to Seattle to be with her at the end of Season 8. Having her return because her young son was shot was not a scenario fans saw coming, and it’s going to be a heartbreaking episode next week.

Pictured: Torrey DeVitto as Natalie Manning — (Photo by: Adrian S Burrows Sr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

DeVitto was an original cast member of Chicago Med, starring in the first six seasons. She left in the Season 7 premiere, and as previously mentioned, also returned in the Season 8 finale for Gehlfuss’ exit. It’s unknown how her appearance will go in the next episode and how things will go for Owen, but it will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats the entire time.

Chicago Med Season 11 premiered on Oct. 1, and already it seems to be as intense and entertaining as ever, and surprisingly, the shooting is not the first shocking thing to come out of this season. The premiere revealed that Hannah’s baby daddy is indeed Dr. Dean Archer, and things between the two of them, as well as Ripley, have been complicated, and will continue to get complicated.

Tune in to DeVitto’s return to Chicago Med on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.