NBC Staff Reportedly Horrified Over Megyn Kelly Covering State of the Union

NBC News staff is reportedly “horrified” by the decision to have Megyn Kelly covering President Donald Trump’s State of the Union.

Sources told The Daily Mail that those who will work that night are “horrified” and want to get out of “working or appearing” with the former Fox News anchor.

Kelly is joining the usual NBC News stable, including Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and MSNBC anchors Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell. Former NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw, White House correspondent Hallie Jackson and Capitol Hill reporter Kasie Hunt will also join the coverage.

Anthony Scaramucci, who was White House Communications Director for 11 days last year, and Obama speechwriter David Litt will also be part of the program.

“Megyn announced publicly that she was done with politics,” the Daily Mail‘s source said. “No one knows what to talk with her about at the table for the coverage.”

Another insider told the Daily Mail these claims are bogus.

“Not only is there zero truth to this, but everyone is genuinely excited to see her jump back into political coverage,” the insider told the Daily Mail. The insider said the hosts each bring “something unique to the table.”

Since Kelly joined NBC News, her work has been focused on the 9 a.m. hour of Today, re-branded as Megyn Kelly Today. Her tenure has been filled with controversy, including her ongoing feud with Jane Fonda. It has reportedly cost her show bookings and stunned her NBC bosses.

In October, sources told The Daily Mail NBC News is paying Kelly $69 million over three years. Kelly said during her first episode she would not be covering politics, but TVNewser reported that part of the contract includes covering the 2018 mid-term elections.

“For me, I have had it up to here with politics being everywhere. That’s why I said, when we launched the show, I’m kind of done with politics,” Kelly said when the show launched in September. “It’s not that we’re never going to cover politics on this show, we are going to cover politics. But must every show everywhere be the Trump show?”

NBC News’ coverage of the State of the Union starts at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 30. NBC News will also host a special YouTube show with journalists Katy Tur and Steve Kornacki.

Photo credit: Peter Kramer / NBC