Naya Rivera's Greatest 'Glee' Moments

Glee fans are mourning actress Naya Rivera with tributes from the show, by revisiting some of her greatest performances there. Whether it's a musical number or a dramatic monologue, everyone seems to have a favorite moment with her character, Santana Lopez. Rivera's long tenure on the show makes it hard to choose just one.

Rivera passed away on July 9 in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. The actress was out for a leisurely day on the lake with her 4-year-old son, Josey. The two were swimming off the side of a pontoon boat when Rivera drowned, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, likely in the attempt to keep her son above water. The 33-year-old actress left fans heartbroken.

Rivera was in the original main cast of Glee, playing the spiteful cheerleader Santana. She brought depth to a character that many were prepared to write off as a sidekick, and she continued to grow over the course of several years. Fans watched Santana come out of the closet as a lesbian, grow into her confidence as a singer and dancer, and even move on past high school.

Since Rivera's passing, many have reflected on how much this representation meant to them when they were younger. They have shared poignant highlights from the show — particularly Rivera's haunting cover of "If I Die Young" by The Band Perry.

Many other moments from Glee are relevant to Rivera and her mourners, however. Fans have gone back to revisit both the good and the bad, encapsulating Rivera's range on-screen. Here is a look at some of the highlights fans are focused in on.