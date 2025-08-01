Nathan Fillion Reveals Frequent Issue ‘The Rookie’ Faces With While Filming

Not all aspects of filming The Rookie are fun.

Nathan Fillion opened up about a frequent issue the ABC procedural faces while filming.

The Rookie is not only set in Los Angeles, but it films in the City of Angels, both at Paramount Studios and on location. Now in its eighth season, fans are likely recognizing it more and more frequently due to the cast, but that can cause some trouble. Via PEOPLE, Fillion shared at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday what it’s been like filming in LA as the show gets more and more popular, revealing how difficult filming in the streets can be.

“[It’s been] a double-edged sword, our show is becoming very popular in Los Angeles,” he said. “It is an added extra challenge that people driving by in a car will scream, ‘We love The Rookie,’ and [then we have] cut, go back to the beginning. I’ll take it, though.”

Unfortunately, that’s the price that every project filming on location has to pay, and it seems like no matter how long a show has been filming, fans can’t help themselves, even if it looks like they’re filming. Luckily, Fillion doesn’t sound too upset over it, and it’s likely his co-stars feel the same way. They’re probably used to it by now, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still a challenge every day.

At the very least, The Rookie was finally able to get out of Los Angeles for a bit when production on Season 8 started. The new season will kick off in Prague, taking the show overseas for the very first time. No details have been released about who will be going to the European country and why, but additional information will likely be announced in the coming months.

The Rookie is back in Los Angeles and filming in and around the city, so if fans have the opportunity to try to catch them, be sure not to yell in case they’re filming. Otherwise, the cast is more than likely happy to meet fans. It will be a while until these episodes air, though, as The Rookie Season 8 won’t premiere until midseason, but the wait will surely be worth it. In the meantime, the first seven seasons are streaming on Hulu.