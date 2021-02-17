NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover: Discovery+ and Science Channel Prepare for Historic Landing With Marathon Lineup (Exclusive)
As NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover is scheduled to touch down on the Red Planet Thursday, Feb. 18, discovery+ and Science Channel are getting viewers ready to celebrate the historic moment with a lineup filled with Mars and space programming, PopCulture.com can exclusively announce. Commemorating one of the most ambitious Mars rover missions to date, discovery+ will stream NASA Mars Landing: The Rover Arrives Thursday following a successful landing (scheduled for about 3:55 p.m. ET.)
People can also watch Perseverance touch down on Mars live on Discovery's TikTok Thursday, starting at 3:15 p.m. ET and featuring Rober as a commentator. Streaming the event live as it happens, viewers will hear the first sounds ever heard from microphones on Mars.
Getting prepared for the big landing throughout the day, Science Channel is celebrating some of NASA's greatest missions with a marathon of space programming. Included in Thursday's lineup is Telescope, which follows the high-stakes mission of building NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, as well as Above and Beyond: NASA’s Journey to Tomorrow, which honors the people behind NASA's decades-long journey to explore our solar system. Also airing is a series of NASA's Greatest Missions specials, which explore some of the most notable space exploration achievements in human history, including Hubble, Voyager and Juno.
The full Science Channel lineup on Thursday, Feb. 18:
- 9 a.m. ET Telescope
- 10 a.m. ET Above and Beyond: NASA's Journey to Tomorrow
- 12 p.m. ET NASA’s Greatest Missions: Journey to Saturn’s Rings
- 1 p.m. ET NASA’s Greatest Missions: Secret History of Juno
- 2 p.m. ET NASA’s Greatest Missions: Secret History of Voyager
- 3 p.m. ET NASA’s Greatest Missions: Pluto: Back from the Dead
- 4 p.m. ET NASA’s Greatest Missions: Hubble: Thirty Years of Discovery
- 6-10 p.m. ET Mysteries of the Abandoned
- 10 p.m. ET NASA Mars Landing: Inside the Mission
- 11 p.m. ET Mysteries of the Abandoned