Mysterious Voicemail Could Provide Answers in Faith Hedgepeth's Murder, See an Exclusive Preview of ID's 'Who Killed the Co-Ed'

Groundbreaking forensic analysis of a mysterious voicemail left by Faith Hedgepeth on the night of her murder could provide answers in the tragic unsolved case of the 19-year-old University of North Carolina college student. Ahead of Who Killed the Co-Ed? An ID Murder Mystery's premiere on Thursday, May 28, PopCulture.com has an exclusive preview of of explosive evidence that has provided new hope for Faith's loved ones that her killer will be brought to justice.

Faith was found brutally murdered the morning of Sept. 7, 2012 after going out with roommate Karena Rosario the previous night. While police determined that the college student likely knew her murderer based on evidence like DNA, a cryptic note and the murder weapon left at the scene, the case remains unsolved more than seven years later. With suspicions of the people closest to Faith's social circle at school growing, forensic analysis of a voicemail from the night of Faith's death left on a friend's phone could give police the break in the case they need to bring Faith's killer to justice.

The voicemail nearly never made it to police, Faith's friend admits in PopCulture's sneak peek. "Later on that night [of Sept.7], a friend of mine called and said, 'Faith is dead.' So I grabbed the laptop and typed her name in and saw Faith's photo pop up. And I just didn't understand. It was more disbelief and confusion."

It was then she realized what she thought was a misdial in the middle of the night could be of the utmost importance. "I realized I had this voicemail from her in the middle of the night," she recalls. "But it sounded just like music playing in the background. And staticky like fabric rubbing up against the phone like a pocket dial. She was known to be a pocket dialer, so I deleted the voicemail."

Upon realizing the potential importance of the voicemail as one of the last times someone had ever heard from Faith, her friend jumped into action. "I didn't know what to do, so I called my cell phone provider and thankfully they were able to talk me through getting the voicemail back on my phone," she says. But will a new analysis of the voicemail shed light on what happened that fateful night?

For more about Faith's murder, watch Who Killed the Co-Ed? An ID Murder Mystery, airing Thursday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET only on Investigation Discovery.