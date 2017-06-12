Myrcella’s Death On Game Of Thrones Was Supposed To Be Much More Gruesome

HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones has had no shortage of gruesome deaths and murders featured over its six seasons, and its bound to continue when Season 7 premieres next month.

Myrcella Baratheon was spared of such disgusting demise when her character was killed off in the Season 5 finale, though it almost turned out much different. Actor Nell Tiger Free revealed the producers had a much more violent plan in place for her death akin to her onscreen brother and hated villain Joffrey —i n fact, the way she describes it sounds even worse.

Free was speaking at MCM London in May when she revealed the original plan for her character. In the scene, her “uncle” Jamie Lannister had just dropped the bombshell that he was her real father, and the two shared a warm embrace.

Unfortunately, she had already been poisoned by Ellaria Sand after in the ongoing war for revenge between the Lannisters and the Tyrells.

“I don’t know if I should say this, but originally what happened is they gave me those mashed up bananas with like blood- fake blood, and my brains were supposed to be all over the ship and stuff,” Free said to MYM Buzz. “I was so excited. I don’t like gore but, like, I knew they were just like bananas, so I was okay with it.”

Free revealed that the producers eventually decided to change her death to be less gruesome “because they wanted Myrcella’s death to reflect her life, and wanted it to be sweet — which is rare for Thrones.”

Considering her death was used to push Jamie further down a darker path and eventually leading to his resentment of Cersei Lannister, it could have worked with brain chunks flying everywhere. So we’re surprised that the showrunners decided to go a different route.

The scene was definitely effective and a shocker, considering Myrcella has yet to die in the source material. But the show is well ahead of the books and is likely just getting to certain events that were inevitable in the narrative — after all, a fortune teller did tell Cersei her children would die before she sat on the Iron Throne as Queen.

We’ll see how well that turns out for them when Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on HBO on July 16.

