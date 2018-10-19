‘Murphy Brown’ Welcomes Back Jim Dial in New Episode

Murphy Brown featured the return of one of its original cast members during Thursday’s brand new episode.

The installment, titled “Three Shirts to the Wind” featured Murphy (Candice Bergen) facing a journalistic dilemma when the network executives attempt to pressure her into interviewing an uber-conservative author on the air to boost ratings. The dilemma brought a surprise return from Murphy’s old adviser Jim Dial (Charles Kimbrough) for the first time in the revival.

Despite the pressure from the execs, Murphy says she must think about it. Her quandary becomes more pressing after Pat (Nik Dodani) reveals the author, Ed Shannon (David Costabile) has been tweeting about her.

“I wish Jim were here,” Murphy tells the team as they sit at Phil’s. “Whenever we had a journalistic crisis he always knew exactly what to do.”

Jim (Charles Kimbrough) then magically appears at the entrance of the restaurant saying hi, and sporting a captain’s hat, to massive applause from the audience and even the people in the bar.

“Alright now, let’s not get out of hand. I’m just a man like any other,” the veteran TV news anchor tells his adoring fans.

“Jim, you are a sight for sore eyes,” Murphy says.

‘We thought you were sailing to Bermuda,” Miles adds.

“And I’ve just returned,” he says. “it’s where Bermuda shorts originated you know. Not to be confused with clamdiggers, which extend below the knee. Or cargo shorts, which are of similar length but are typically baggy or less tailored… perhaps too much time alone on the boat.”

Phyllis (Tyne Daly) interrupts to offer Jim a cup of coffee and is stunned by how attractive Phil’s sister is and the two share a flirtatious moment.

Murphy then asks Jim for advise about having Shannon on the show, which he says is a bad idea.

“That’s simple, no!” He says of the idea. “If you put that human mudslide on the air you’re creating a perfect example of false equivalency. It’s a disease that’s sickening today’s journalism. You don’t have to give equal time to someone who claims Tom Hanks is running a shadow government.“

The decision is left to Murphy in the end and she decides to not go through with the interview, though the episode still provides a proper take-down for the controversial author at Phil’s.

Kimbrough was a series regular of the original Murphy Brown series throughout its entire 10-season run. The 81-year-old actor has, however, joined the cast in a recurring role so we can expect to see him more than once in during the reboot.

Murphy Brown airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.