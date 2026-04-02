MS NOW Anchor Exits Just 3 Years After Moving There From CNN

Ana Cabrera is leaving MS NOW just three years after making the leap to the network formerly known as MSNBC from CNN.

Cabrera, who filled a two-hour morning anchor slot at the network, announced she would be exiting MS NOW on March 18 — the same day the organization revealed a major shift in the network’s daily lineup.

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“I’ve decided to make a change, and I am leaving MS NOW,” Cabrera said on Instagram at the time, adding, “Throughout my career, I’ve always sought the best opportunities to do this work and have the greatest impact while staying true to myself and my mission as a journalist.”

“My goal has always been to educate and inform and shine light, to hold people in power accountable, people on all sides of the political aisle and non-politicians as well, to be a government watchdog, to bring you compelling stories from across a broad range of news and to always seek the truth, following the facts wherever they lead,” she continued. “That’s what I’ve always done, and what I will continue to do.”

Cabrera, who previously worked at CNN for a decade, expressed how “truly grateful” she was for her time at MS NOW, “for my wonderful colleagues, my amazing team that worked so hard every day, and for you, the viewers, who put your trust in me to serve you through the most meaningful work.”

Cabrera didn’t share the exact date she’ll be saying goodbye at MS NOW, but did disclose that it wouldn’t be “immediately,” and that viewers will see her behind the anchor desk “for a few more months.”

“I wanted to give you a heads up,” she concluded, “and I look forward to sharing more about what’s next for me soon.”

In this photo illustration, the MS NOW – My Source News Opinion World (MSNBC) logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Cabrera had plenty of support in the comment section, with journalist Katie Couric writing, “I’m a big fan Ana! Good luck!” NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen added, “No doubt you will continue to be a force. Looking forward to what’s next!”

Cabrera’s other followers also shared their thoughts on her exit, with one person commenting, “Aww, this is bittersweet, and you will be missed! I can’t wait to hear about what’s next on your journey!”

Cabrera’s announcement came the same day that MS NOW unveiled a series of scheduling and hosting changes set to roll out in June, including shifting responsibilities for network personalities Alicia Menendez, Stephanie Ruhle, Ali Velshi, Luke Russert, and Jacob Soboroff.

Morning Joe is also getting a major change, as the show returns to three hours, with Jonathan Lemire joining as a co-anchor for the 8 a.m. hour, as MS NOW says the show will become part of its upcoming subscription service.