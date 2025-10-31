Major Cable Channel to Change Its Name on Nov. 15

Say goodbye to MSNBC, and hello to MS NOW.

The news network is dropping NBC’s famous peacock logo as it changes its name to MS Now, or My Source News Opinion World, on Nov. 15.



“You’ve been with us for years. Through the biggest stories, breaking news, and the elections and moments that shaped our past, present and future,” the network announced Monday. “Soon, a big change is coming to this network as we become MS NOW: My Source for News, Opinion, and the World.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Shaun Heasley / Getty Images)

“But here is what is important: The same familiar and trusted hosts and journalists who make sense of what is happening in Washington, across the country, and around the world will still be here — on the same channel, at the same time,” the network continued. “Our mission remains unchanged. You’ll find the same commitment to justice, progress, and the truth. We will continue to cover the day’s news, ask the tough questions, and explain how it all impacts you. Same mission. New name.”

While the network’s name will change, the channel number will remain the same on viewers’ respective televisions, and the programming schedule will be unchanged.

News of the change broke in August as MSNBC prepared to become part of a new company, Versant, led by Mark Lazarus. It was this transition that executives determined required a new brand name in order to prevent confusion with NBC News.

“During this time of transition, NBCUniversal decided that our brand requires a new, separate identity,” MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler wrote in a memo to employees obtained by Deadline at the time. “This decision now allows us to set our own course and assert our independence as we continue to build our own modern newsgathering operation.”

(Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images)

“The future of our success is not tied to remaining within the NBC family and using the peacock as part of our identity,” the memo continued. “While our name will be changing, who we are and what we do will not. Our commitment to our work and our audiences will not waiver from what the brand promise has been for three decades.”

Kutler also noted that the rebranding will come along with a “broad-based marketing campaign, unlike anything we have done in recent memory.”