Major Cable News Shakeup Revealed, Including Big Schedule Changes

MS NOW is undergoing a major schedule shakeup.

The cable news channel, formerly known as MSNBC, will roll out numerous scheduling and hosting changes in June, Deadline reported on March 18, with Alicia Menendez, Stephanie Ruhle, Ali Velshi, Luke Russert, and Jacob Soboroff all shifting responsibilities at the network.

Videos by PopCulture.com

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 20: Ali Velshi participates in a plenary panel during Learning With Love: The 2023 PFLAG National Convention from October 19-22, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for PFLAG National )

Menendez will be moving from her role as The Weeknight co-anchor to the 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET time slot, with Russert taking her spot alongside Symone Sanders Townsend and Michael Steele.

Ruhle will also be moving to mornings, launching a new program from 9 to 11 a.m. ET as she continues to serve as senior business analyst and the co-host of MS NOW’s YouTube Live series, It’s Happening with Velshi & Ruhle.

Velshi will become the new host of The 11th Hour as he continues to serve as chief data reporter, with Soboroff taking his former weekend time slot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET while also acting as senior national and political reporter.

Morning Joe will also be seeing a major shift as the show returns to three hours, with Jonathan Lemire joining as a co-anchor for the 8 a.m. hour, as the network says the show will become part of its upcoming subscription service.

As the network looks to bolster its daytime programming, it will also be instituting other changes, including naming 1 p.m. ET anchor Chris Jansing chief political reporter.

The Weeknight will also shift to airing for just one hour throughout the week, having previously aired for two hours on Mondays. All In with Chris Hayes will return to the 8 p.m. ET slot on that night before airing at its regular time throughout the rest of the week.

Additionally, Ana Cabrera, who had filled a morning anchor slot, announced on March 18 that she would be leaving the network after joining in 2023.

“I’ve decided to make a change, and I am leaving MS NOW,” she said on Instagram at the time, adding, “Throughout my career, I’ve always sought the best opportunities to do this work and have the greatest impact while staying true to myself and my mission as a journalist. My goal has always been to educate and inform and shine light, to hold people in power accountable, people on all sides of the political aisle and non-politicians as well, to be a government watchdog, to bring you compelling stories from across a broad range of news and to always seek the truth, following the facts wherever they lead. That’s what I’ve always done, and what I will continue to do.”