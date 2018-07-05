100 Most Watched TV Shows of the 2017-2018 Season

With another TV season behind us and another on the way in a few short months, there has been an abundant crop of hits and misses for every network in the 2017 and 2018 season.

While some networks won big with revivals and new series, others struck out with disappointing crops of freshman series. Aside from the newcomers, long-running heavy hitters battled it out for top ratings spots in their time slots.

Now that the 2017-2018 is rapped up, Indiewire compiled the average ratings of the top 100 series on TV this season. Scroll through to see the rankings as determined by their ratings in the key demographic.

1-11

1. Roseanne (ABC), 6.2

tie. NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC), 6.2

3. This Is Us (NBC), 5.4

4. The Walking Dead (AMC), 5.3

5. NFL Thursday Night Football (CBS/NFL Network), 4.5

6. The Big Bang Theory (CBS), 4.4

7. NFL Thursday Night Football (NBC/NFL Network), 4.0

8. The Good Doctor (ABC), 3.6

tie. Monday Night Football (ESPN), 3.6

10. Young Sheldon (CBS), 3.4

tie. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC), 3.4

12-20

12. 9-1-1 (Fox), 3.0

13. Modern Family (ABC), 2.9

14. Will & Grace (NBC), 2.8

tie. Empire (Fox), 2.8

16. The Voice – Monday (NBC), 2.6

tie. American Horror Story (FX), 2.6

18. The Voice – Tuesday (NBC), 2.4

tie. Survivor (CBS), 2.4

tie. The Bachelor (ABC), 2.4

21-30

21. Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC), 2.3

tie. The Orville (Fox), 2.3

23. NCIS (CBS), 2.2

tie. Chicago PD (NBC), 2.2

tie. American Idol – Sunday (ABC), 2.2

tie. Law & Order: SVU (NBC), 2.2

27. Chicago Med (NBC), 2.1

tie. Chicago Fire (NBC), 2.1

28. Scandal (ABC), 2.1

29. The Goldbergs (ABC), 2.1

31-42

31. Mom (CBS), 2.0

tie. Criminal Minds (CBS), 2.0

tie. American Idol – Monday (ABC), 2.0

tie. The Middle (ABC), 2.0

tie. How to Get Away with Murder (ABC), 2.0

tie. Splitting Up Together (ABC), 2.0

tie. The Gifted (NBC), 2.0

38. Bull (CBS), 1.9

tie. American Housewife (ABC), 1.9

tie. The Good Place (NBC), 1.9

tie. Star (Fox), 1.9

tie. Jersey Show Family Vacation (MTV), 1.9

43-52

43. Dancing with the Stars (ABC), 1.8

tie. Seal Team (CBS), 1.8

tie. S.W.A.T. (NBC), 1.8

tie. Station 19 (ABC), 1.8

tie. The Amazing Race (CBS), 1.8

tie. The Resident (Fox), 1.8

tie. Black-ish (ABC), 1.8

tie. Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), 1.8

tie. The Simpsons (Fox), 1.8

tie. Family Guy (Fox), 1.8

53-67

53. Life in Pieces (CBS), 1.7

tie. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC), 1.7

tie. Saturday Night Football (ABC), 1.7

56. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS), 1.6

tie. 60 Minutes (CBS), 1.6

tie. Hawaii Five-0 (CBS), 1.6

tie. The Blacklist (NBC), 1.6

tie. Designated Survivor (ABC), 1.6

tie. Kevin Can Wait (CBS), 1.6

tie. The Brave (NBC), 1.6

tie. Lethal Weapon (Fox), 1.6

tie. Speechless (ABC), 1.6

tie. Superstore (NBC), 1.6

tie. Ghosted (Fox), 1.6

tie. Talking Dead (AMC), 1.6

68-74

68. Blue Bloods (CBS), 1.5

tie. NCIS:Los Angeles (NBC), 1.5

tie. Scorpion (NBC), 1.5

tie. Good Girls (NBC), 1.5

tie. Shark Tank – 9 p.m. (ABC), 1.5

tie. The Flash (The CW), 1.5

tie. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 7 (VH1), 1.5

75-82

75. The X-Files (Fox), 1.4

tie. Shark Tank – 10 p.m. (ABC), 1.4

tie. Fresh Off the Boat (ABC), 1.4

tie. The Four (Fox), 1.4

tie. Gotham (Fox), 1.4

tie. Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo), 1.4

tie. Bob’s Burgers (Fox), 1.4

tie. Teen Mom (MTV), 1.4

83-92

83. Man with a Plan (CBS), 1.3

tie. Me, Myself & I (CBS), 1.3

tie. Lucifer (Fox), 1.3

tie. Masterchef Junior (Fox), 1.3

tie. Hell’s Kitchen (Fox), 1.3

tie. Gold Rush (Discovery), 1.3

tie. The Mick (Fox), 1.3

tie. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox), 1.3

tie. Love & Hip-Hop 8 (VH1), 1.3

tie. South Park (Comedy Central), 1.3

93-100

93. MacGyver (CBS), 1.2

tie. Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS), 1.2

tie. The Crossing (ABC), 1.2

tie. 9JKL (CBS), 1.2

tie. Better Late Than Never (NBC), 1.2

tie. The Wall (NBC), 1.2

tie. Deception (ABC), 1.2

tie. Blindspot (NBC), 1.2

tie. Timeless (NBC), 1.2

tie. Curse of Oak Island (History), 1.2

tie. Marvel’s Inhumans (ABC), 1.2

tie. The Mayor (NBC), 1.2

tie. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), 1.2

tie. WWE Entertainment (USA), 1.2

tie. L.A. to Vegas (Fox), 1.2

tie. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo), 1.2

tie. The Last Man on Earth (Fox), 1.2

tie. Westworld (HBO), 1.2

tie. New Girl (Fox), 1.2

tie. Love & Hip-Hop Miami (VH1), 1.2