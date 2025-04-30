‘GMA’: Robin Roberts Makes Surprising Career Change

Longtime Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts is adding true crime to her morning news-packed repertoire.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Roberts is set to host a new three-part true-crime docuseries titled Murder Has Two Faces for Hulu from ABC News Studios.

Set to premiere on Hulu Tuesday, the upcoming series, from Emmy-winning producer and director Lisa Cortés, “shines a social justice light on harrowing, lesser-known cases that were eclipsed in the media by more notorious murders.” Each episode of the three-part series investigates “a crime that shares uncanny similarities with high-profile cases, including Laci Peterson, Chandra Levy, and the Craigslist Killer.”

Among the cases covered in the show is that of Evelyn Hernandez, a pregnant mother who disappeared with her 5-year-old-son. Her remains, similar to Peterson’s, were later found in the San Francisco Bay. Another episode shines a light on Joyce Chiang, a young attorney who disappeared on January 9, 1999, in Washington, D.C., and was later found dead, similar to Chandra Levy. The series also investigates the Tagged Killer, an American serial killer who used social networking, like the Craigslist Killer, to lure women to secluded locations where some met their tragic deaths.

“With Murder Has Two Faces, I wanted to challenge the narrative around whose stories get told — and why,” Cortés said. “These cases are as haunting, as tragic, and as deserving of national attention as the ones we all know. ABC News Studios and Robin Roberts were the perfect partners in helping bring visibility to these hidden figures. By spotlighting these overlooked lives, we’re not just telling true crime stories — we’re confronting the biases that determine which victims are seen, heard, and afforded justice.”

Featuring interviews with friends and families of the victims, Murder Has Two Faces shares new details on these lesser-known crimes and asks the question – “why didn’t they get the same level of attention as their notorious eerily similar counterparts?”

Murder Has Two Faces will be the latest project for Roberts under the ABC News umbrella. Roberts is best known for her long-running stint on Good Morning America. She joined the ABC morning show first as a contributor in 1995 before being named a co-anchor in 2005. She is set to continue co-hosting the program.

Murder Has Two Faces premieres on Hulu Tuesday.