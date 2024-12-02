Days of Our Lives and Dynasty star Wayne Northrop has died after a recent struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. According to TV Insider, the soap opera veteran had been living in assisted living since his diagnosis six years ago. The actor had been under care of the Motion Picture and Television Woodland Hills Home. He was 77.

General Hospital star Lynn Herring, Northrop’s wife, released a statement confirming his passing and sharing some bits from his final moments.

“He took his last breath in the arms of his family,” she wrote. “We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home, for taking such great care of him.”

Northrup’s first television role came in a small part on Police Story. He’d follow it with appearances on series like Eight Is Enough, Baretta, The Waltons, and many others. His role as Dynasty chauffeur Michael Culhane in the show’s first and seventh seasons.

He joined Days of Our Lives in 1981, originating the role of Roman Brady and playing him until 1984 and making a return in 1991. Then he was on the show again in 2005, this time in the role of Alex North.

The actor was later added to General Hospital spinoff Port Charles in 1997, playing Rex Standon.

Northrup and Herring also spent time working on their cattle ranch in Raymond, California. The couple ran it for 35 years, also branching out to home renovation with one of the oldest homes in Raymond and turning it into a museum.

“Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit,” Herring added. “A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many.” Rest in peace.