✖

Hulu's Shrill will be coming to an end after its upcoming third season. Set to air in the spring, Shrill will wrap up the story of Aidy Bryant's Annie as she comes into her own in her career and her personal life. Bryant, who also writes for and produces the show, expressed her gratitude after making the show for two years.

"Shrill has been one of the most creatively satisfying experiences of my life, a true labor of love for me and everyone who worked so hard on it," Bryant said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud of this upcoming third and final season and are so grateful to the audience who connected with this story. I am deeply honored to have worked so closely with the writers, cast and crew to make Shrill while continuing my work at SNL, it is a time I will never forget. I have endless love for our crew in Portland and I am excited to get back to NY and rejoin my other work family at SNL in the meantime."

Shrill, based on the book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman by Lindy West, has been revolutionary in its portrayal of a fat woman who doesn't let her weight hold her back as a writer or in her dating life. That is a rare thing in media, and Bryant explained to The Cut why that was so important to her.

"How can you have a story about a person’s body and about their relationship to their selves and not involve sex?,” Bryant explained. “I just always felt like so many fat characters were so sexless, or the sex was hypercartoony, where it was like she jumps on a man and she’s going to break his d— off and s— him until he’s dead or whatever. But I always was having cool sex and had boyfriends."

The end of the second season saw Annie taking a major step forward in her career as a writer and breaking up with her deadbeat boyfriend, Ryan, so here's to seeing her even more empowered going forward. Bryant told The Cut that working on Shrill really gave her confidence, "post body stuff." "The show didn’t make me think I can wear a fashion dress or whatever,” said Bryant. “It’s made me, like, I’ve got to get things done." The first two seasons of Shrill are now streaming on Hulu.