Monday’s TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Climbs to Win

ABC won the ratings game Monday night with The Bachelor and The Good Doctor seeing gains from the previous week.

No series added more in the key demo than The Bachelor, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The reality series had a slow start when it premiered on January 3 but climbed nearly 30 percent to a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. The show topped every other Monday night show.

The Good Doctor was steady with a 1.7 rating in the key demo, but won the night as far as total viewers with 9.3 million.

On CBS, Kevin Can Wait (1.3 adults), Man With a Plan (1.2 adults), Superior Donuts (1.1 adults), and 9JKL (1.0 adults) — were improved before a steady Scorpion (0.9 adults).

On Fox, the first-season finale of The Gifted climbed to a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and stayed there during its second hour.

The Wall (1.2 adults), Better Late Than Never (1.0 adults) and The Brave (0.7 adults) were all improved on NBC — as was Supergirl (0.6 adults) on the CW.

Valor, also on The CW, came in with another 0.2 rating in the key demo.