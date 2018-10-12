‘Modern Family’ Star Nolan Gould Fears His Character Will Be Killed Off

Modern Family star Nolan Gould, who plays Luke Dunphy in the series, fears his character will be killed off.

TMZ caught up with Gould and asked him about the upcoming death scheduled to take place on the show, but revealed that it’s not him — as the death has reportedly already been filmed — but added he still doesn’t feel safe from the ax.

“I pretty much, I know it’s not me,” he said. “But I still think it’s kind of me.”

“I’m pretty sure like they’re going to write in a second death and not tell anyone,” Gould then said half-jokingly. “That’s where my mind goes as a neurotic actor. I immediately called my agents after I heard the news. I was like, ‘Oh. They’re going to kill me off. They have to.’ “

The speculation around which character may die has been swirling since the show’s co-creator Christopher Lloyd revealed back in August that it would be happening in the current season.

“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” he explained. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

Lloyd went on to add that the big death would claim the life of a “significant character on the series” and “will be a moving event — and an event that has repercussions across several episodes.”

Gould is not the first Modern Family star to comment on the death news, as Sarah Hyland — who plays Haley Dunphy on the show — joked that she hoped it was “not the dog.”

“I didn’t get nervous when I heard somebody was…if I had heard somebody was going to get deported, than I would. It would either be Rico or me, I think Rico would go first,” Sophia Vergara quipped when she was asked about the death.

Julie Bowen previously commented on the death as well saying that while they were just finishing up episode 5, “it’s still just good, clean, semi-gay fun.”

However, based on Gould’s comments it does seem like the entire cast knows the identity of the soon-to-be-deceased character, though fans will have to tune into the show to find out.