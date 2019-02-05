‘Modern Family’ Star Sofia Vergara Reveals Show to Get 11th Season

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has revealed that show may be getting an 11th season after all.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the actress was speaking about her new Walmart.com denim line, when she shared tentative plans for the series.

“I think it’s going to end up, we’re doing an extra season that we’re going to start next August. We’re about to finish the 10th season in March,” she stated. “I mean, from what I heard, we are doing an 11th season. So we’re all very excited and very happy.”

The show is currently in its 10th season, with many speculating that this could be its last. To date, ABC has not announced a renewal for the series, but it has been reported that stars Vergara, Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet are all closing deals top return.

“We were approached. The cast gave a gleeful yes,” Bowen previously told ET. “I think there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes action that has to happen with Fox, and ABC buying Fox. There’s an extra building worth of paperwork it has to go through. But I’m hoping it does. I really am.”

“It would give me an opportunity to cry at the beginning of every episode, every table read,” she expressed. “This is the last time we do an episode 12. It would let us all properly grieve the end of the series as opposed to it being, right now we’re like, ‘No this can’t be it,’ because we’re all enjoying it. No one’s crying. No one’s sad. So we’re looking forward to being sad.”

While speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com in a 2018 interview, Bowen joked about her ideal ending for the series, saying, “Obviously a Thelma & Louise-style ending, driving off a cliff.”

She went on to say that she has “no idea” she thinks the show should end, adding, “It makes me feel a little sick. It’s like asking me what the end to me and [sons] John and Gus and Oliver would be. I’m like, ‘Why would you say that! It’s never going to end!’ “

Eventually, she conjured an idea that includes more Dunphy kids.

“There’s something about babies that everybody loves, and I don’t know, we’ve got three options to get pregnant,” she stated. “Maybe something like that.”

Coincidentally, there well be more Dunphy’s running around, as it was recently revealed on the show that Sarah Hyland’s Haley Dunphy (Bowen’s on-screen daughter) is pregnant, so perhaps this could lead to the ending that Bowen imagined.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.