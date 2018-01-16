‘Modern Family’ Showrunners Speculate How It Will All End

Modern Family has been making viewers laugh since its premiere in 2009, but it seems the hit ABC sitcom may soon be coming to an end.

Co-creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd told The Hollywood Reporter that they “can’t imagine” the series continuing after its tenth season, which is scheduled to begin this fall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our plan is to end it at 10,” Levitan said. “If we can leave with most of our audience wanting more, I think that’s the right way to do it. Never say never, but I just can’t imagine that we’d go past that.”

Through the years, the show has provided endless amounts of entertainment for fans while also touching on important topics, though the co-creators said that their aim was never to go too political with the show.

“Our mission here has always been to make people laugh and to make them feel something,” Levitan explained. “But if our mission had been to change hearts and minds, then I think we would do it exactly the same way — get an audience to fall in love with these characters. Show an audience that people like Mitch and Cam, for example, are more like them than they realize, get them to fall in love with them, and suddenly, they realize, ‘Oh, it’s harder for me to hate or discriminate against people who are different than me.’”

The duo shared that a potential spinoff is not something they have had “substantive conversations about,” but that they will address the idea as the show nears its end.

As for the show’s final episode, the showrunners shared that while they’ve thought about what they’d like to see, nothing has been set in stone.

“We went through these questions on Frasier, when we brought that around after 11 seasons and sort of said, ‘Well, the Shakespearean route on that is a birth, a death or a wedding,’ and we managed to effectively do all three in the final episode,” Lloyd said. “So it may be some conversation that starts there, but we haven’t figured out the episode we’re doing three weeks from now. It’s just a little over a year and a half from now. We’ve got time to think about that.”

Modern Family‘s ninth season is currently airing and the sitcom recently celebrated its 200th episode.

Photo Credit: ABC