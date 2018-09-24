‘Modern Family’ Gets Patriotic in Season 10 Premiere Photos

Modern Family returns this week with a star-spangled season premiere, and the first photos are now available.

Modern Family is heading into its tenth season with a bang this year. The beloved sitcom is kicking off this fall with an episode titled “I Love Parade,” and from the looks of it, that statement might be steeped in irony. The characters all seem to be taking turns casting frowns at their festive surroundings, but only time will tell.

The show could be poised for some major changes this year. Many fans are panicking over co-creator Christopher Lloyd’s assertion that a main character will die in the season premiere.

“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” he told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

Lloyd went on to say that a “significant character on the series,” and that the effects will have “repercussions across several episodes.”

His words have long time fans scared for their favorite characters, while many other are already calling his bluff. They do not believe that a successful show of this caliber could give up any of its major characters. For one thing, they have all become huge stars, due to the series. For another, the show needs all of them to maintain its equilibrium.

Judging by the sneak peeks we have gotten so far, none of the characters are in serious danger of death by parade float, although you never really know. Here’s a look at photos from the season 10 premiere of Modern Family, which airs on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Season 10 seems to begin on the Fourth of July, where Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill) can be seen wearing a sash and wielding a massive pair of ribbon-cutting scissors. He will reportedly act as the grand marshal of the parade.

Elsewhere in the episode, Joe Pritchett (Jeremy Maguire) has grown up quite a bit between seasons. The pajama-clad pre-schooler is only shown in his own house in the episode, and is likely safe from any impending catastrophes.

The episode seems to find Jay and Gloria (Sofia Vergara) with distinctly different levels of enthusiasm for the parade. Or at least, for different aspects of it. Each time Jay looks emphatic, Gloria looks subdued, and vice versa.

If there is a canon to be fired, it makes sense that Gloria would be the one firing it. Who she is one the phone with, and why Jay looks so shocked, are different questions.

Jay seems excited about his grand marshal status, even if no one else is. The Pritchett patriarch seems to spend a lot of time with that giant pair of scissors, leaving no doubt that some shenanigans are in store.

Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy) looks right at home on parade day, though the rest of her family is nowhere in sight.

Jay may be the grand marshal, but it is clear who the real patriot is, judging by Gloria’s outfit. The proud mom is decked out in red, white and blue, with a sequined hat and high heel wedges to match.

There is at least one patriotic costume change in store for the Pritchett family, as evidenced by Gloria’s floral head wear. This shot shows her carrying what appears to be a stack of pancakes with a lit sparkler stuck into the middle, and a collection of pinwheels around it.

Jay, too, has another star-spangled accessory prepared for the national holiday. Whatever is going on in the Pritchett household seems to be falling flat with Joe, who finds a creative use for his breakfast pastries.

Finally, something explosive is in store for this season premiere, as Jay and Claire seem to be questioning a young fireworks enthusiast. The actor, Na’Jae Green, has no role on Modern Family so far, but it looks like he will blast onto the scene in this episode.