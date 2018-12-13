‘Modern Family’ Cast Members Wore Surgical Masks on Set to Help Sarah Hyland

Following Sarah Hyland‘s second kidney transplant, her Modern Family co-stars were quick to aid in her recovery.

Hyland, who first received a kidney from her father in 2012 due to her kidney dysplasia, recently revealed that she underwent a second operation in September of 2017. When she returned to work weeks later, her immune system “very vulnerable” to infection and disease due to her being on immunosuppressant drugs, the Modern Family cast and crew reportedly kept her health in mind by wearing surgical masks.

“They’ve all been so understanding and supportive,” a source told PEOPLE. “They wore surgical masks so she wouldn’t get their germs. It meant a lot.”

In addition to receiving support from her fellow cast members, her character, Haley Dunphy, was briefly written out of episodes to allow Hyland to recover, a process that took several weeks and involved both physical and emotional healing. Feeling as though she had “failed” after her body rejected the first kidney, Hyland admitted that she fell into a depression, though she is doing much better now.

“Sarah is great but she still has her hard days,” the source added. “She always comes off so strong and bold, and she is. But this is also crippling. It’s definitely made her a stronger person.”

Despite the health struggles, which included a total of 16 surgeries over the course of her life, endometriosis, and a previously undiagnosed hernia that she suffered from for more than a year, Hyland isn’t letting her struggles define her.

“Oh, my name is Sarah. I have two of the most amazing dogs in the entire world. I have the best boyfriend ever who has the third most amazing dog in the entire world. I have the greatest family one could ask for. I love working, love acting. I love this, and I love that. I love all of this. Oh, and also I have endometriosis. Oh, and also I have kidney failure. Oh, and also I’m a two-time kidney recipient. Oh, and also I had a freakin’ hernia for almost a year that went unnoticed,” she said. “That list doesn’t stop. But that list doesn’t hold me back from anything. I won’t let it.”

Now back to work full-time on the ABC hit sitcom, her character is going through her own crisis: an unplanned pregnancy. The reveal was made just episodes after the death of DeDe, and while Haley was initially in shock and afraid, she seems to be adjusting to the news and even recently revealed that she is expecting to her parents.

Modern Family airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.