Watch Missy Elliott Reunite With Alyson Stoner During ‘Work It’ at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Missy Elliott was honored with the Video Vanguard award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night, celebrating the achievement with a medley performance of some of her greatest hits.

In addition to songs like “Get Your Freak On” and “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” the performance also included a cameo from Alyson Stoner, who starred in Elliott’s music videos for “Work It,” “Gossip Folks” and “I’m Really Hot” when she was young.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During Elliott’s Medley, Stoner appeared on stage to perform “Work It” with the rapper, with the 26-year-old dressed in a yellow Adidas tracksuit with her name emblazoned on the back in a nod to Elliott’s fondness for the brand. Stoner appeared at the front of the stage as Elliott hung back, letting the dancer shine as the rapper vocalized the song while Stoner entertained the crowd.

Elliott’s video for “Work It” won Video of the Year at the VMAs in 2003, with the clip having been filmed when Stoner was 10 years old. After dancing with Elliott, Stoner went on to star on the Disney Channel’s Mike’s Super Short Show and in the Camp Rock films. She’s also starred in the Step Up franchise and has released original music of her own.

Fans instantly began freaking out about the duo’s iconic reunion.

ALYSON STONER IS DANCING FOR MISSY ELLIOT AGAIN 😭 these kids are too young to know how epic that shit was #MissyElliott #VMAs pic.twitter.com/C5OT3TcB8Y — Gabriella Castillo (@gcast25) August 27, 2019

If you don’t know who Alyson Stoner is…. you’re too young. This was epic. 🙌🏽 https://t.co/1DPVRk7Kiu — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) August 27, 2019

me after watching THE alyson stoner own the stage during the missy elliot performance #VMAs pic.twitter.com/KeeDyH6tp2 — 🍟 Johnny 🍟 (@ohgodjohnwhy) August 27, 2019

Missy Elliott really brought out Alyson Stoner during her #VMAs performance 😭😢🤯 pic.twitter.com/lszWciABah — 💖💕Pretty Hussle💖💕 (@bad_bytch1) August 27, 2019

While Stoner was highlighted during her appearance with the stage all to herself, the rest of Elliott’s performance was a visual feast, with the rapper beginning in a hall of mirrors with a group of silver-clad dancers before flying across the stage in a holographic image of her iconic suit from the video for her debut solo single “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” later performing as a scarecrow in a cornfield for “Pass That Dutch” as a spaceship soared overhead.

See her full performance below:

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer