Miss Universe 2019: Steve Harvey’s Suit Inspires a Wild Reaction for Viewers Online

The Miss Universe 2019 pageant aired live from the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta Saturday night. While the attention was supposed to be on the women competing to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Catriona Gray, others on Twitter were fixated on Steve Harvey‘s audacious suit jacket. Harvey hosted the show for the fifth consecutive year, and was joined by Olivia Culpo and Vanessa Lachey backstage, with Dancing With The Stars contestant Ally Brooke performing.

This year’s pageant featured 90 entrants, including the debuts of contestants from Bangladesh and Equatorial Guinea. Cheslie Kryst, 28, of Charlotte, North Carolina represented the U.S. this year and made the top 10.

Unfortunately, Kryst did not make it to the Top 5. Madison Anderson of Puerto Rico did though. The other contestants in the Top 5 ate Paweensuda Drouin of Thailand, Zoziini Tunzi of South Africa, Mexico’s Sofia Aragon and Gabriela Tafur of Colombia.

Steve Harvey suit looks like he’s in the new Wonder Woman movie #WW84 pic.twitter.com/Fqm7QbXHdT — Ced Funches (@cedfunches) December 9, 2019

Harvey wore a green jacket adorned with gold trim everywhere, including the pockets and sleeves. The unique jacket raised plenty of shocked eyebrows on Twitter.

“Steve Harvey’s suit on the Miss Universe looks like it has powers,” one viewer wrote.

“[What the f—] kind of Steve Harvey suit does Steve Harvey have on?” another wondered.

What in the name of Coming to America is Steve Harvey wearing? #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/d8j59dI2Nv — Jonathan B. Adler (@TheOriginalJBA) December 9, 2019

“Steve Harvey should give that suit to Elton John! Not a good look,” one fan thought.

There was at least one fan who loved it. “Call me what you may, but I personally LOVE Steve Harvey’s suit! it’s so sparkly and golden!” the fan tweeted.

So… Steve Harvey wore this jacket today. pic.twitter.com/PgHBY6Ajzw — K. Renae P. (@KRenaeP) December 9, 2019

“Tough competition, you know how hard it is not to laugh at Steve Harvey’s jacket?” another viewer wondered.

Although Harvey infamously announced the wrong winner of Miss Universe 2015, he has continued to be a figurehead for the show. However, he made another flub Sunday night when he announced the wrong winner of the National Costume competition. He introduced Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon as Miss Philippines and blamed the flub on the teleprompter.

“You all quit doing this to me. I can read this. They are trying to fix it now,” Harvey said. “This is what they did to me back in 2015.”

Photo credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images