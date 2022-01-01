Major Singer Cancels Gig on Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special at Last Minute

Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special for NBC ended up being a hilarious and roaring good time, complete with big guests and wardrobe malfunctions fit for a buzzy live TV event. However, one of the planned performers was nowhere to be seen. Billie Joe Armstrong, the legendary frontman for Green Day, was poised to perform at the Miami, Florida, bash, which was formally titled Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party and co-hosted by Pete Davidson. However, the 49-year-old rocker backed out on Friday ahead of the show. Armstrong listed exposure to coronavirus as the reason for missing the NBC/Peacock event.

“After the holiday I found out I was exposed to COVID. I’ve tested negative but I have made the decision not to travel to Miami for New Year’s Eve Party out of caution,” Armstrong wrote on his Instagram Story, per PEOPLE. “Happy New Year and hope everyone stays safe!”

However, the “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” and “Basket Case” songwriter supported Cyrus’ event from afar. In his Instagram Story, he showed he was watching the broadcast at midnight (while also syncing up the drum fill from Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” to the big moment). Armstrong, who sings on all of Green Day’s hits like “21 Guns” and “American Idiot,” has not updated his COVID-19 status since the cancellation post, but we wish him the best.

Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special still featured performances from Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Anitta and, of course, Cyrus, herself. However, things didn’t go off without a hitch. The 29-year-old daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus suffered a wardrobe malfunction just after midnight. While performing her song “Party in the USA,” Cyrus’s top broke and fell onto the stage. She recovered as best she could, turning her back to the crowd and making her way backstage to cover up with a blazer. (However, that blazer ended up showing a bit more than she hoped as she continued to perform.)