Mike Wolfe Reveals New ‘American Pickers’ Spinoff

American Pickers is expanding the franchise. Mike Wolfe has announced a new series is on the way.

The announcement came in a social media post. Wolfe revealed the news to his nearly 600k followers in an Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sharing a video of what appears to be a bike shop, he captioned the post, “My crew and I are in uncharted territory. This is the first day of a new show we’re filming for @history Called … History’s Greatest Picks Shot totally different then @americanpickers I’ll be in a studio setting Introducing Stories of epic Artifacts cut to Expert’s and reenactments that visually bring these incredible finds to life! There will be 8 stories per episode so it’s gonna move fast. I’m excited and nervous at the same time. Which is where I’m usually at on camera all the time! This will air in January and I’m stoked for y’all to see it.”

American Pickers has been on the air since 2010, with 27 seasons. The show chronicles the hosts traveling across the U.S. in search of rare Americana artifacts and national treasures that they can buy from the collectors.

Wolfe co-hosted the show alongside Frank Fritz until Fritz’s final episode in 2020. He died earlier this year, and Wolfe was by his side. The two had been friends since they were adolescents.

“He was an extremely hard worker. He was like no one I’d ever met in my whole life,” Wolfe told PEOPLE. Fritz suffered from alcohol abuse and admitted he felt second place to Wolfe in the eyes of the fans, which caused some tension. Wolfe tried helping him though his struggles, even staging an intervention. Fritz was eventually fired by the network because of his alcohol use and lack of ability to achieve sobriety. It damaged their friendship for good, though they remained in contact.