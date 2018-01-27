‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Aaron Schwartz Wants to Join Reboot TV Series

At least one member of the original Mighty Ducks cast wants to be involved in the reboot. Aaron Schwartz, who played Dave Karp, said he wants to return to the role that started his career.

Schwartz confirmed to TMZ that Disney and ABC have reached out to the original Mighty Ducks cast members. They said they are “not 100 percent sure” what is happening with the project.

“Honestly, if I have like a one-day role or if I have a huge role, I really don’t care. I love that they’re bringing it back,” Schwartz said. “That was a classic for me, as well as other people.”

Schwartz also thinks the story would work well for a TV series and could be even more successful than the original films.

Schwartz still has connections in the business and, based on his Instagram photos, is fit to play a hockey player. After Mighty Ducks, he starred in The Adventures of PETE & Pete and the 1995 movie Heavyweights. He also had a recurring role in Gossip Girl.

Last year, Schwartz was enlisted for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2. He was the actor who played the reference for younger Ego (Kurt Russell) in the film.

“We have [Russell] act the scene with the actors, then we have a young actor named Aaron Schwartz who watched everything that Kurt did,” director James Gunn explained to the Washington Post. “And he would go out and do the scene again and mimic exactly what Kurt did — he looks a lot like a young Kurt. Then, we basically take Kurt’s performance and we fuse part of Aaron’s skin onto Kurt’s body and onto Kurt’s performance.”

News of the potential Mighty Ducks reboot broke earlier this week. The series would be produced by ABC Signature Studios, with original writer Steven Brill and original producer Jordan Kerner. The project is in the very early stages and still does not have a network attached.

The original film spawned two sequels and starred Emilio Estevez as an attorney sentenced to community service for a drunk driving arrest. He coaches a pee-wee hockey team. The films were a big hit, inspiring Disney to start a real NHL team and spinning off a cartoon series.

Photo credit: Facebook/ Disney