Michael Nader, 'Dynasty' and 'All My Children' Star, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, the actor best known for playing Dex Dexter on Dynasty and Dimitri Marick on All My Children, has died. Nader passed away at around noon on Monday at his home in Northern California, his wife, Jodi Lister, confirmed. Nader’s cause of death was an untreatable form of cancer. He was 76.

"With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted," Lister said in a statement shared with MichaelFairmanTV.com, which was first to report the news. "Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction at the time of his death. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever."

Born in St. Louis but raised in California, according to Deadline, Nader began his decades-long entertainment career in the '60s with roles as a surfer in American International's beach movies – Beach Party, Bikini Beach, Pajama Party, Beach Blanket Bingo, and How to Stuff a Wild Bikini. He also landed a recurring role as Siddo opposite Sally Field on the TV series Gidget. After making appearances in a host of other titles, including As The World Turns and Magnum, P.I., Nader landed his breakout role in 1983 as Alexi Theopolous on NBC's Bare Essence. He cemented his place as a household name that same year when joined the cast of Dynasty, portraying Dex Dexter, the boyfriend of Joan Collins' character Alexis Carrington.

Nader remained on Dynasty until its 1989 series finale, after which he joined the ABC soap All My Children in 1991. The actor starred Dimitri Marick, the on-again off-again romantic partner of Susan Lucci's Erica Kane. After leaving the series in 1999, Nader returned the following year. He again left the series in 2001, though TVLine reports he briefly returned in 2013 during All My Children's run on Prospect Park's Online Network. Nader's other credits include roles on Cold Case, Law & Order: SVU, and the original Flash.

Nader is survived by his wife stepmother Lillian, sister Stephanie, daughter Lindsay, ex-wife Robin, son-in-law Trevor, and granddaughter Juniper. A zoom memorial is being planned for a later date.