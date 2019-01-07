Melissa McCarthy Admits to Smuggling 30 Ham Sandwiches Into the Golden Globes

Melissa McCarthy was many stars’ hero Sunday night after she snuck in at least 30 ham sandwiches to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Although dinner is served at the Beverly Hills Hilton before the awards ceremony, many celebrities don’t get to eat dinner due to walking the red carpet. McCarthy, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for Can You Ever Forgive Me? found a loophole with 30 to 40 ham and cheese sandwiches.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve been handing them out to everyone,” the actress told Variety. “Next year, I’m bringing hot dogs.”

“How did she get them in here?” actress Jessica Chastain asked the outlet before saying how much she liked the plan. “But it’s a good idea because by the time you get into the ballroom, dinner has already been served, and you’re always so hungry.”

Olivia Colman, who took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her work in The Favourite, even thanked McCarthy for the snack during her acceptance speech.

“Hi,” Colman said, evidently seeing McCarthy in the crowd, although she did not name her. “Thank you for the sandwiches. Amazing, thank you.”

McCarthy’s husband, actor and filmmaker Ben Falcone, shared a photo of the leftover sandwiches on Instagram at the end of the night, complete even with an ice pack to keep them fresh.

“These are the sandwiches that Mooch smuggled into the Golden Globes. We brought 40, left with 2,” he captioned the photo. “We left with some happy customers.”

Green Book actress Octavia Spencer commented on Falcone’s post, “Life savers. Whew. So glad I got some!!”

Can You Ever Forgive Me? actor Richard E. Grant also commented on the post, “Blessings on your generous heads for feeding us starving nominees!”

Judging by the photo, the wrapped sandwiches appear to have come from Joan’s on Third, a specialty food marketplace and restaurant located on Third Street in Los Angeles.

During previous award show ceremonies, snacks have been a big hit; at last year’s Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel passed out candy and sandwiches and even shot out hot dogs at fans during a surprise stunt.

McCarthy’s nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture was her second, following her 2015 performance in Spy. Actress Glenn Close won Best Actress in a Drama on Sunday for her role in The Wife.