Melissa Joan Hart Mourns Death of 'Sabrina' Co-Star Martin Mull

Melissa Joan Hart is mourning her former Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-star Martin Mull. Mull, who portrayed Principal Kraft on the ABC fantasy sitcom, passed away at 80 years old following an illness. He appeared in a total of 73 episodes of the show's 163-episode run throughout Seasons 2, 3, and 4. Joan took to her Instagram to share a photo of her and Mull from set alongside a length tribute to him.

"Rest in Peace my friend," Hart wrote. "The incredible #MartinMull (Principal Kraft) has left us for his eternal rest. I have such fond memories working with him and being in awe of his huge body of work which before #SabrinaTheTeenageWitch included #Roseanne and #MrMom as the projects I knew him from. And after our sabrina days, his body of work multiplied with guest star and recurring roles on huge shows as well as features and animation. He once told me that he takes every job he's offered just in case the train comes to an end, which in this business tends to halt quickly. But he was an artist who liked to paint and build things with his hands, a musician and a wonderful man who i am better for knowing. He will be missed but this world has benefited from his being here. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends. I will continue to cherish the Martin Mull art work hanging in my home!"

While Principal Kraft wasn't Sabrina's biggest fan, Mull and Hart were the opposite off-screen. Mull exited the series at the end of Season 4 after Sabrina graduated, and Sabrina focused on her life in college, so it's a shame he was never able to appear in more episodes after that. Regardless of how long Mull was on the series, it's clear he left an impact that will forever remain.

Martin Mull has an extensive filmography going back to the 1970s that also includes Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, Fernwood 2 Night, Clue, Roseanne, Danny Phantom, Arrested Development, Two and a Half Men, and many, many more. His final two roles were in 2023 in the now-canceled series Not Dead Yet and The Afterparty. Mull's legendary run in Hollywood will definitely always be remembered along with his very memorable roles. Luckily, Sabrina the Teenage Witch is streaming on Hulu and Paramount+ if people ever want to be acquainted with Principal Kraft.