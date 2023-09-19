Melissa Joan Hart Making Interesting Career Move, Thanks to Her 'Sabrina' Co-Star

Melissa Joan Hart has had a long career in the entertainment industry, and now she's going to be able to add "Comic" to her growing resume. The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum tells The Messenger that her former co-star, Caroline Rhea, has been "trying to get me to do stand-up." The persistence seems to have worked since Hart also mentioned that she guesses she's "gonna open for her, I don't know. We don't know yet. I think I'm brave enough to try it."

"I love watching it," Hart continued. "You know, the honest truth is, when I got to some of these USO tours, or there's something I want to do with the troops or entertain a group of people, I don't sing, and I don't do standup, so I have nothing whatsoever to do on stage. So I feel like I have nothing to offer, come on. If I have a set, I can go entertain the troops and just have more fun, show up somewhere, do a little set, and I can go do charity events. I feel like I'm missing this aspect of my career."

(Photo: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Although Melissa Joan Hart was still unsure about it, Caroline Rhea did confirm that her on-screen niece is set to open up for her on the road. Hart will join Rhea for her upcoming Halloween show in Nashville. Rhea was as excited as ever, saying that Hart is funny and she "can teach anybody to be funny… well, if they are funny, I can teach anybody to do stand-up. You have to be funny first."

It's no secret that Hart is no stranger to comedy, but the sitcom version. Aside from Sabrina, the actress also starred on Nickelodeon's Clarissa Explains it All and ABC Family's Melissa & Joey, among others. Of course, standup is a lot different. With the support from Rhea and the fans, Hart will surely knock it out of the park. She already got a lot of support over the weekend at '90s Con Tampa when Rhea encouraged Hart to do standup. It is definitely a lot scarier than acting since you genuinely have to be funny and it's all live. At least Hart will be doing it with a friend. Who knows? Maybe standup can be her next calling, especially in the midst of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.