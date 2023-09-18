Shannen Doherty Tears up as She Receives Standing Ovation

Shannen Doherty couldn't hide her emotions as she reunited with her Beverly Hills, 90210 castmates amid her battle with stage 4 cancer this weekend. The 52-year-old actress, who is known for starring as Brenda Walsh on the popular '90s show, received a standing ovation from fans at the Beverly Hills, 90210 panel at 90s Con, which was also attended by co-stars Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris.

Upon seeing the fans' standing ovation, Doherty visibly teared up. "Thank you so much," she told the crowd, as per PEOPLE. "You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you." The Charmed star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and in 2017, she announced the cancer had gone into remission. In 2020, Doherty revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer after the disease's return. "I definitely have days where I say 'Why me.' And then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do," she said at the time. "But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how – how am I going to tell my mom, my husband."

The Heathers actress, who split from her third husband, Kurt Iswarienko, in April after 11 years of marriage, revealed in June 2023 that the cancer had spread to her brain. Doherty underwent a procedure in January to remove a brain tumor, which she subsequently shared to social media. "I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified," she revealed in June alongside a video chronicling her surgery. "The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like."

As she battles cancer, Doherty announced Sunday that she will be launching a podcast in November called Let's Be Clear, which she called a "live interactive memoir." The actress teased Sunday of her next venture, "So you get to hear everything that I've refused to say before. I'm spilling the tea, but nicely!"