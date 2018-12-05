Megyn Kelly ‘Today Show’ Exit Settlement Talks Stall After She Goes Silent to NBC

Megyn Kelly’s Today show exit settlement talks have reportedly stalled after the former host goes silent to NBC.

According to The Blast, a source close to the situation says that Kelly has gone silent with the network, preventing any exit agreement — which would see Kelly walk away with upwards of $37 million — from being signed.

According to the insider, NBC allegedly has specific language written into the contract they want Kelly to sign that prevents her from speaking about not only her exit but other issues as well.

Specifically, the source claims that there are clauses related to the sexual harassment scandals and allegations involving Harvey Weinstein and Tom Brokaw that they want her to be legally prohibited from revealing anything she may know about how NBC handled the reporting of the allegations against Weinstein and their personal investigation into the allegations against Brokaw.

The network and the host had issues once before as well, with Kelly’s lawyer publicly chiding them for what he perceived to be a lack of discretion on their part, regarding the handling of the exit negotiations.

“Despite my efforts to handle this process confidentially, NBC News is allowing the media to run with completely false and irresponsible reports that disparage Megyn by erroneously claiming she has ever asked for more money than her contract requires,” Kelly’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, wrote in a statement.

“If NBC News is not the source then they have a responsibility as a news division to correct these false claims,” he went on to say. “Or are they somehow attempting to use these fabrications for some fictitious advantage in the discussions we’re having? If Andy Lack has lost control, my hope would be that Steve Burke can step in and not permit blatant lies about our discussions to remain uncorrected.”

A NBC spokesperson responded to Freedman’s statement, saying, “Unlike Mr. Freedman, who has repeatedly commented to the media throughout the negotiations, we respect the confidentiality of the process, and will have no comment until it reaches its conclusion.”

Kelly and the network mutually decided in October that she would leave her hour of the Today show — known as Megyn Kelly Today — after the host made some controversial statements about the use of blackface as a Halloween costume.

Following a major backlash over the comments, Kelly issued an apology, saying, “I’m sorry..The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor..Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too.”

At this time, Kelly’s legal team does not appear to have commented on the stalled exit negotiations.