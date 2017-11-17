Meghan McCain Lashes out at Joy Behar on ‘The View’

While discussing Senator Al Franken‘s sexual misconduct on Friday’s The View, Joy Behar and new co-host Meghan McCain got into a heated argument. At one point, Behar called McCain’s former employer, Fox News, “harassment central.”

During the discussion, Sara Haines and Joy Behar said Franken’s actions weren’t as serious as Harvey Weinstein’s or Alabama Senatorial candidate Roy Moore. McCain jumped into the conversation, noting that some Democrats called for Franken to resign.

McCain said she watched pundits discuss this on CNN and MSNBC, adding that Fox News isn’t the only network she watches.

“Neither Louis C.K. or Senator Franken [have] denied [the allegations against them]. They both said it’s true and they apologized. I believe C.K. did also,” Behar said earlier in the discussion before Franken’s accuser, Leanne Tweeden, joined the show. “Whereas Moore and [President] Trump not only do they deny it they say these women are liars. There’s a difference in the way the two camps are dealing with it. Do you not agree?”

“I encourage everyone to look into it. This isn’t a court of law. For me I could be okay with Al Franken not just because he apologized but after hearing her speak,” Haines said.

“There’s a lot of Democrats calling for him to step down. If you can believe it, I don’t just watch Fox [News]. There were a lot of Democrats on CNN and NBC,” McCain began.

At that point, Behar cut the daughter of Arizona Senator John McCain off, telling her “Fox [News] is harassment central.”

McCain said that comment was “so cheap,” adding, “I’m trying to talk about the fact I’m watching other networks and people in your party are calling for the stepping down of Franken being a distraction.”

“What about it?” Behar shot back.

Then, Goldberg took tried to take back control of the show. It didn’t work.

“I was responding to Joy,” McCain replied. “I just don’t think saying Fox is — I know. I used to work there. We’re talking about the present.”

McCain continued, “This is what’s exhausting about this conversation. I totally agree with you I think it is absolutely disgusting at this point we’re still having conversations about Roy Moore. We talked about it on the show. He should step down. There’s no way this man should be a senator to begin with.”

The Daily Mail reported last month that there was tension between McCain and the other View hosts, but ABC denied that.

“This is ridiculous. We’re very pleased that Meghan has joined our table of incredibly smart, accomplished and talented women,” an ABC spokesperson told the Mail.