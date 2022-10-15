Megan Thee Stallion Promises a Hot Girl 'SNL' While Sporting See-Through Outfit

Megan The Stallion becomes the latest artist to pull double duty on Saturday Night Live, hosting and performing as a musical guest. She joins the likes of Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, and a few others in recent years.

While she's reeling from a shocking burglary at her home in Los Angeles, though thankful nobody was hurt, she's also prepping to hopefully deliver a memorable SNL episode. She already made a few waves with her fashion choices ahead of the live show, but she's raising the stakes in her promos for this week's episode.

Alongside Heidi Gardner, Megan Thee Stallion pumped up the anticipation for a very "hot girl" centric episode of the sketch show. The first promo jokes about the process of crafting the show through the week, with Gardner agreeing that it's going to be a great show, "all we have to do is write it."

In the second promo, Gardner possibly crosses a line by giving herself a new "hot girl" nickname. "I'm Heidi THEE Gardner, and I'll be there as well," she says in the promo. This doesn't sit well with Megan who tells her to drop it. "Don't do that," she says.

Megan Thee Stallion also appeared in another funny bit earlier in the week, alongside sophomore standout Sarah Sherman. It's far different from the normal promos, with Sherman stripping down her performance in an ode to "WAP," Megan Thee Stallion's hit with fellow rapstress Cardi B.

But for a lot of fans, it was the style and heat the star brought to the SNL studios this week that caught some interest. She took a moment to show off her outfit from the promos on Instagram, modeling the see-through black outfit like she was born to do it. Fans loved it, but they might have enjoyed her SNL day outfit even more.

The rapper arrived on Saturday in a pink jacket over top of a smaller pink undergarment, with hot pink heels. If it is a tease of what fans will see tonight, it's a special night indeed. It could rival Tiffany Haddish's white dress that she wouldn't stop wearing during her hosting appearance. SNL airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET and will stream live on NBC and the next day on Peacock.