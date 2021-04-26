Meet the Cast of 'Game Thrones' Spinoff 'House of the Dragon'

HBO confirmed that House of the Dragon is officially in production on Monday, and Game of Thrones fans are preparing for war. The prequel series will take fans back in time to a civil war that wrecked Westeros about 170 years before the events of the original series. That means that most will need to meet a whole new cast of characters as well. HBO has cast some A-list stars in its Game of Thrones spin-off series, and they are finally all together on set. Monday's announcement included photos of the actors gathered for a social distanced table read, finally allowing fans to visualize them together as an ensemble. The characters they will be playing have been described at a distance in author George R.R. Martin's newest book, Fire and Blood. However, that history book-style tome will need to be heavily adapted for the TV audience. Fire and Blood covers about 130 years' worth of history in Westeros, ending shortly after "the dance of the dragons" — the civil war that House of the Dragon will be about. It lays out all the major events but only in a history book style, not in a straightforward narrative. Still, it is enough to introduce the main characters of the show. There are plenty of major players left to be cast for House of the Dragon. The show is expected to premiere sometime in 2022 on HBO. In the meantime, here's a look at who has been cast so far, and who they will be playing.

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

Paddy Considine will play King Viserys I Targaryen — after whom Daenerys' brother is named in the main series. He is the fifth king of the Targaryen dynasty, taking over after his grandfather, King Jaehaerys I Targaryen passed away. Viserys is a dragon rider, though by the time he took the throne his dragon had passed away, and he never bonded another. He is also a widower and is described by Martin as an amiable man averse to conflict.

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Emma D'Arcy will play the king's eldest child, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Rhaenyra is the only living child from the king's first marriage to Queen Aemma Arryn, so he publicly declared her his heir to the Iron Throne. However, King Viserys would later remarry and have more children, including boys. This will call Rhaenyra's claim to the Iron Throne into question — something she is not happy about at all, and it is never wise to displease a dragon rider like the princess.

Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

Alicent Hightower is the second wife of King Viserys I Targaryen, though she is closer in age to Princess Rhaenyra. She is an ambitious woman, eager to see her own sons on the Iron Throne in spite of the king's earlier declaration that Rhaenyra is his heir.

Steve Toussaint as Corlys 'The Sea Snake' Velaryon Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake.

Steven Toussaint has been cast as one of the most interesting characters in Fire and Blood — "The Sea Snake" Lord Corlys Velaryon, Lord of the Tides and Master of Driftmark. House Velaryon did not feature heavily in Game of Thrones, but in the books, it is an island-dwelling great house with close ties to House Targaryen. That's because it too traces its ancestry back to Old Valyria — though its ancestors were never dragon riders. Corlys is an old man by the time of the dance of the dragons, but the book details his entire life, including his travels around the entire known world. HBO is reportedly developing another spin-off series tentatively titled 9 Voyages, about the Sea Snake's famous nine voyages away from Westeros. If that's the case, Toussaint may have more work ahead of him than any of his castmates.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Matt Smith will play the rogueish Prince Daemon Targaryen — another figure described from birth to death in Martin's book, but who is middle-aged at the time of this story. Daemon is arrogant, ambitious and bloodthirsty, and rides the formidable dragon Caraxes. At one point before the dance of the dragon, he even declared himself "king" of a small island chain off the coast of Westeros. In this story, Daemon may remind fans of Jaime Lannister in the original series. While he is undoubtedly a murderer and a warmonger, he seems to be pursuing a bit of redemption arc here. Hopefully, fans like the ending he receives better than the one Jaime got.

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

Rhys Ifans will play Ser Otto Hightower — Lady Alicent's father and a shrewd player of the "game of thrones." Otto served as Hand of the King to Viserys' predecessor, King Jaehaerys, and then to Viserys himself. He then bound himself to the throne even further by persuading the aging king to marry his own daughter in the hopes of having more children to protect the line of succession. Otto will continue playing these political games throughout House of the Dragon.