'Big Bang Theory' Star Mayim Bialik Addresses the Possibility of a Series Reunion (Exclusive)

After 12 seasons on CBS, The Big Bang Theory ended its legendary run in 2019, and series star Mayim Bialik has now offered her thoughts on the chances of a reunion. While speaking to PopCulture, Bialik very candidly explained how she feels it's "just too soon" for another homecoming since the show aired its finale. "As far as I know, that's not happening," she clarified, adding how "it's still very recent that we wrapped."

Bialik joined The Big Bang Theory as a guest star in Season 3, playing Amy Farrah Fowler — the love interest of Jim Parsons's character Sheldon Cooper. She later became a part of the main cast in Season 4 and remained with the show until it ended on May 16, 2019. During her time on the show, Bialik earned several awards for her role, including two Critics' Choice Television Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Since the show ended, Bialik has starred in her own show, Call Me Kat, for Fox and will appear as an interim Jeopardy! host in May.

Speaking about the opportunity to serve as a Jeopardy! host, Bialik told PopCulture it was an "unbelievable" experience. "It's something I did with tremendous humility and respect for him and just, I mean, I had an unbelievable time," she said. Speaking about the legacy of late host Alex Trebek, Bialik noted that he was "a beloved personality" and "a beloved person on that stage."

In addition to her TV work and her podcast, Mayim Bialik's Breakdown, the actress recently partnered with Bounty paper towels for a campaign to help encourage a better approach to cleaning one that won't leave dangerous bacteria behind. "I'm one of those people who kind of always uses dishrags because that's just how I am, that's how I clean," she told PopCulture. "My kids finally said to me; it's time for us to stop using dishrags and dish towels.

"So enter this Bounty campaign, and it just felt like such a great fit because it's true. Sometimes the kind of thing to do is not to drag around bacteria. Even if you feel like it's better, it's not," she said. Being a neuroscientist and "someone who spends a lot of time actually being the one cleaning my house," Bialik explained, she "wasn't necessarily surprised, by the date on how much bacteria can be left behind by traditional dishrags.

However, she "was surprised [by] how long I was comfortable being in denial about that. Because it's not like I didn't know those things." She then stated she recently realized she needed "to stop just reciting those statistics and knowing those things and actually incorporating them into a safer solution."