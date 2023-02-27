'Mayfair Witches' Cast Members Talk 'Unexplainable' Moment During Season Finale (Exclusive)

The season finale of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches aired on AMC Sunday night and sets the stage for a wild second season. One of the biggest moments of the episode (and season) was when Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) gave birth to Lasher (Jack Hutson) who is now officially human. PopCulture.com spoke to Hutson, Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin about the final episode of the first season and shared their thoughts on the ending.

"I think the biggest thing is in the finale where you see when Ciprien meets Rowan at the mausoleum," Chirisa, who plays Ciprien, told PopCulture. "Then she's like, 'Hey. This is my child.' There was so much behind the line when he says, 'our child.' I think that's the line. But it's like everybody knows that okay, this is a little weird. It's unexplainable, but are we just going to act like we good right now because there's just a lot happening? That, for me, was just like, okay, this is the climax for everyone involved, Lasher, Ciprien, Cortland, that this baby that we all have some affinity towards and we have a stake in this child at this point, but to what degree and what depth?"

(Photo: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC)

Another big moment from the finale is learning that Cortland (Hamlin) is the father of Rowan as he raped Dierdre so the prophecy of the 13th witch. Cortland does this so he could have immortality. But that didn't last long as Rowan turned Cortland into stone and left him in the forest.

"He's the patriarch of the family and it's his job to maintain the family heritage and make sure that everything runs smoothly from generation to generation," Hamlin said. "He's been doing that for most of his life, but then in the middle of it, he gets diagnosed with ALS, so all of a sudden, he has to become very selfish. He's got to figure out a way to make a deal with Lasher. Normally, the character arc would be pretty much in one direction, but it all of a sudden gets completely twisted around when he gets ALS. His normal MO is changed dramatically because of that. You see with the beginning of the show and he is a happy-go-lucky, fun-loving drunk, I guess, and by the end of the show, yeah, he seems like he's really evil, but on the other hand, there's self-preservation involved there. I think there's a fine line that's kind of an enigmatic character arc is another way to put it."

With Lasher now officially human, Rowan is more powerful and dangerous than she was at the beginning of the show. Fans will find out how more about baby Lasher next season, but Hutson is looking forward to what's in store for the character.

"I know very little about Lasher going forward, but that's the fun of it," Hutson said. "I think it's going to be a real discovery. We've got such an amazing team of writers who've done a serious feat taking that novel and putting it on the screen. I don't even know how they even begun. That's the cool thing about the next season is we're all very much in the dark, but that's the best place to be in because when we do read it and when we do discover it and we do see where it's going, it's usually as surprising as it is for the audience. I'm really excited to see what they're going to do with Lasher. I think no matter what, it's going to be a heck of an exciting season."