‘Mayans M.C.’: What Time, What Channel Is the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff?

Mayans M.C. Season 2 premieres on Tuesday night, and many fans are ready to tune in. The Sons of Anarchy spin-off is back on FX, but there are many ways to watch these days.

Mayans M.C. is back in its Tuesday night time slot this year. The new season premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. For fans with network and cable subscriptions, they can tune in live or record the show on a DVR. For the growing number of cord-cutters out there, there are other options as well.

The show will be streaming on Hulu soon after it premieres on TV. Last season, it was a staple of the FX streaming service FX+, but in recent months the service has been shut down. Since Disney acquired both Fox and Hulu, it has been streamlining some of those outlets, and it apparently decided that FX+ was no longer worthwhile.

Whatever happens. Whatever it takes. #MayansFX premieres TONIGHT at 10pm on FX. pic.twitter.com/MJYo4BBLQ0 — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) August 31, 2019

There’s no telling how soon Mayans M.C. will be streaming after it airs. Given its late time slot, it may not get onto on-demand services until Wednesday morning. However, fans can still watch it late at night if they have the right hardware. Even without a DVR, devices like the Amazon Fire TV Recast allow users to record the show, without a full-on cable subscription.

Finally, for those that want to pay for the show outright, a few digital stores will be at their disposal. Mayans M.C. is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.

However you watch, it sounds like Mayans M.C. Season 2 will hit the ground running. The series picks up with the EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo) looking into the murder of his mother, Marisol. The show is bringing on David Labrava, who is reprising his role as Happy from Sons of Anarchy. It looks like Happy had something to do with Marisol’s death, but by the time EZ gets an understanding of the situation he may be in danger himself.

Meanwhile, EZ and his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas) have a tenuous understanding as they try to find out what happened to their mother. This will be important, as Bishop (Michael Irby) has been frustrated by the tension between them.

More than anyone, however, the Reyes brothers’ father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos) will be confronting the past in the upcoming season. He will have to reckon with the story he has spent years bending for his purposes, and in the process maybe admit some of his own unlawful connections.

In summation, “the chickens are coming home to roost,” showrunner Elgin James told Entertainment Weekly about the premiere.



Mayans M.C. Season 2 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.