‘Mayans M.C.’ Teases Major Finale Death in Episode 9 Cliffhanger

Mayans M.C. has family turning against family ahead of its first season finale.

The episode, titled “Serpiente/Chickchan” dealt with issues of loyalty, as Angel (Clayton Cardenas) found out about EZ’s (JD Pardo) deal with the DEA betraying the Mayans, and that his father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) knew about it the whole time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I found out about his DEA deal today,” Angel tells his father. “You chose him over me, you always have.”

Felipe admits he convinced EZ to take the deal so he could pay his dues with the feds and then get out and live the life he was supposed to have before he killed the crooked cop.

Angel tells his father Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) enlisting them to help out with a yet to be revealed task that, if done, will leave EZ free and clear from his charges. Knowing that EZ would be safe, Angel knows his father would want them to do it no questions asked.

Later, Felipe finds EZ who is still bloody from his fight with Angel. He apologizes for the mess he created, but Felipe tells him he is not in the wrong.

“Angel was right,” Felipe says. “Your future was more important to me than anything else. I should’ve known better, letting you go into bed with the DEA, they’re vultures.”

“I made the decision,” EZ says. “I put my family at risk.”

Felipe is convinced that Angel will come around in the end, though EZ says that their relationship will never recover from what he did.

Kevin (Maurice Compte) later arrives to his office and finds the place has been trashed and emptied, further indication that his spot with the government is done. He apologizes to his boss for his mistakes and tells him he will be heading north to meet up with his wife and kids.

Following the reveal that Migue Galindo (Danny Pino) and Adelita (Carla Baratta) have turned their rivalry into a business partnership, Angel and EZ find themselves in a new partnership against the government.

Before he leaves town, Kevin visits his uncle Felipe and tells him he’s headed out of town.

At the casino, EZ gets a message to head to room 237 where he meets his brother and other members of the M.C. getting tattoos and enjoying some company from women. EZ marvels at his new matching tattoo when Angel approaches him.

“You’re my brother and I love you, I could never give you up. So, your lie is now my lie. Our secret,” he says. “We’ll do whatever this thing for Potter is and you’re free to go.”

There’s a catch, however, as Angel tells him that after that he has to leave the M.C., Santo Padre and he leaves for good. The tattoo is meant to be a reminder of his betrayal.

The conversation is interrupted by a call from Lincoln, who reveals their task is to kill Kevin before he leaves town.

Will the brothers really kill their cousin? Can Angel ever forgive his brother’s sins?

The Mayans M.C. season finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.