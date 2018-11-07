‘Mayans M.C.’: 2 ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Club Members Return in Season Finale

Two unexpected Sons of Anarchy characters returned during the season finale of Mayans M.C. on Tuesday night.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. season 1, episode 10 “Cuervo/Tz’ikb’uul.”

Viewers are first tipped off that they would meet some SAMCRO members early in the episode. The Mayans discussed a new arrangement with the Galindo cartel that would see the Charming, California, chapter of the Sons of Anarchy getting a slice of gun profits.

“Our club has a relationship with Charming,” Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) says. “Volatile past but a profitable peace. I’m gonna make sure I keep that promise to Jax Teller.”

The motion passes, and Alvarez heads to the club that the Redwood Originals are in route to to celebrate at a party that night.

The party begins, and a biker with a grim reaper patch is shown pulling up. Three Sons members arrive with a van behind them. The lead man gets off, removes his helmet and bandana to reveal his identity: Happy Lowman (David Labrava).

Happy is not alone, as he has two other members. One is a fresh face, a unnamed prospect, but the other club member is Rane Quinn (Rusty Coones), a Nomad member who joined SAMCRO later in the series.

Happy and Rane greet two Mayans members, Che “Taza” Romero (Raoul Trujillo) and Hank “El Tranq” Loza (Frankie Loyal).

“Reaper brothers,” Taza says.

“Amigos!” Happy says. “I love it here.”

Rane then describes their ride in as “too long and too hot,” to which Happy replies with a quip to his Mayan allies.

“You guys are aware you’re living in a f—ing desert?” he says.

They then head off to the party, but that is not the last we will see of the Sons in this episode.

The Sons prospect later asks EZ for help finding his sponsor a beer. EZ looks up at the man in question, then flashes back to confronting the killer of his mother.

In the past, he finds the killer’s car, chases it down and crashes into it. A foot race ensues. As EZ is chasing the man, a voice interrupts him and EZ shoots at the vocal party. It was a cop, who has now dying from a bullet wound.

EZ then continues to chase the killer and soon spies him through a fence. The man’s face is now visible, and viewers see that it was Happy.

The episode ends with EZ staring down Happy, realizing his mother’s killer may be just feet away.

