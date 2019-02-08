‘Mayans M.C.’: See How Cast Members Celebrated Super Bowl 53

Members of the Mayans M.C. cast took time out from preparing for Season 2 by hanging out in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. The end result was not what many of them wanted to see, but the group of stars still had a blast at the big game.

The cast members who made the trip include Emilio Rivera (Marcus Alvarez), Edward James Olmos (Felipe Reyes), Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo), Sarah Bolger (Emily Thomas), J.D. Pardo (Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes), Carla Baratta (Adelita) and Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes). Elgin James, who co-created the series with Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter, also joined in on the fun.

Super Bowl LIII was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and most of the cast was rooting for the Los Angeles Rams. However, the Rams lost to the New England Patriots in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever, 13-3.

Scroll on for a look at how the cast celebrated the big day.

Photo credit: Instagram/Emilio Rivera

Not the Most Boring Super Bowl Ever

While many fans at home hoping for a high-powered offensive game, Rivera was not bored. On Wednesday, Rivera shared a video of the Patriots celebrating their victory from the great seats FX got the cast.

“For those of you who say I was at the most boring Super Bowl ever, I hope one day you get to experience any Super Bowl game this close to the action with 8 of your best Friends, one thing it won’t be is boring,” Rivera wrote. “Even though my [Rams] lost , it was a win for me and my [Mayans M.C.] Familia. I am Blessed.”

Post-Game Celebrating

After the game, Rivera shared a gallery of photos showing off his perfect view of the game and hanging out with the Mayans M.C. cast. He also congratulated Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Brady’s sixth Super Bowl championship.

“Congratulations [Tom Brady] and your Patriots, Great game well played. My [Rams] we will be back next year,” Rivera wrote.

‘You Are at a Maroon 5 Concert’

James shared a text he received from a friend during the game, making fun of him for having to see Maroon 5 perform the halftime show.

“You are at a Maroon 5 concert,” his friend wrote.

“Hahahahaha. F–,” James replied.

“When I text my best friend @ericnice that after years of sweat, struggle and hard work I’m now at the Super Bowl,” James wrote in the caption.

‘My First Super Bowl’

The Ireland-born Bolger thanked FX for getting her Super Bowl tickets. She shared a photo with Pardo, Cardenas, Pino and Baratta hanging out. Bolger wore a Rams jersey, while Pino wore a Miami Dolphins shirt. “Thank you so much for inviting me to my first Super Bowl,” she wrote.

What to Do When Your Team’s Not Playing

On Saturday, Pino joined Rivera and Olmos for a pre-game concert. Pino, a Miami resident, wore a Dolphins shirt, even though his team has not been to the Super Bowl since 1985. “‘The enemy of my enemy is my friend.’ Go Rams,” Pino wrote in the caption.

Pardo and Cardenas at the GQ Party

Pardo and Cardenas attended GQ‘s pre-game party in Atlanta. Pardo shared a photo of the two actors with footballs at the party. “Hanging out at the GQ Super Bowl party with my brother [Cardenas]. Thank you [GQ] for having us,” he wrote.

Familia

Rivera shared this photo from their row. Rivera sat next to Olmos, then James and Pino. Unfortunately, the game they saw was a defensive slugfest instead of an offensive showdown. The Rams and Patriots only scored three points each during the first three quarters. The Patriots did not score the game’s first touchdown until the fourth quarter. With just 13 points, the Patriots scored the least amount of points for a Super Bowl winner.

Hanging With a Patriots Fan

The Mayans M.C. stars were not the only FX actors at the Super Bowl. Michael Chiklis, who starred on The Shield and had a role on Sons of Anarchy, was also there. Chiklis, a native of Lowell, Massachusetts, wore a Patriots jacket over a Boston Red Sox jersey. Comedian Louie Anderson, who stars on FX’s Baskets, also attended the game.