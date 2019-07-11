‘Mayans M.C.’ Releases Explosive New Teaser Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

The return of Mayans M.C. is almost here. The Sons of Anarchy spinoff series revealed a new teaser for its upcoming second season on the show’s official Instagram account featuring fights, family reunions, drive-bys and more action than ever.

“It ain’t fun if it can’t kill you,” Johnny “El Coco” Cruz tells EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) before the blink-and-you’ll miss it sequence previews all the drama the motorcycle club will encounter when it returns for a new chapter in September.

“Show your commitment, prospects. Mayans MC returns 9/3 on FX. #MayansFX,” the video’s caption read.

Fans of the motorcycle drama took to the comments section to express their excitement over the show’s return.

“[Oh my God] omg omg,” one user commented.

“Yes I cannot wait,” another fan wrote.

“Looks like our boys are back,” another user gushed.

Mayans debuted its first season in September 2018 and became the year’s No. 1 new cable drama series.

“Mayans M.C. is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” Nick Grad, president original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions said in a statement when the show was first renewed for Season 2. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

The Season 2 premiere will have a lot of ground to cover, as the show left fans with a giant cliffhanger revealing the person responsible for EZ’s mother’s death was a beloved character from the show’s flagship series, Sons of Anarchy. It remains to be seen how much the storyline will affect the future of the show, as the Mayans also begin a new dangerous partnership with the Galindo cartel.

The show stars J.D. Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo, Danny Pino and Edward James Olmos. It featured the appearance of many Sons characters in its first season, including Emilio Rivera’s Marcus Alvarez and Michael Ornstein’s Chucky.

Fans hoping to catch up on the first season of the show unfortunately cannot rely on Netflix, as series co-creator Kurt Sutter said the show will “never” be on the streaming platform.

Mayans M.C. returns for Season 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.