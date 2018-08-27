‘Mayans M.C.’ Release New Clip Teasing Sept. 4 Premiere

A brand new Mayans MC teaser has been released ahead of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff’s Tuesday, September 4 premiere date.

The clip features quite a bit of new footage, with a heavy emphasis on JD Pardo’s EZ Reyes, a “smart” new prospective club member.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans also get a glimpse of some Mayans action, with several punches being thrown and bullets flying. There are also several scenes teased that allude to the Mayans Club meetings, and a lot of talk about loyalty.

In another new clip from the show that was recently shared, EZ is standing at a bar when a cocky gentleman comments on his “fancy vest” ands asks if it means he belongs to a “bada— gang.”

After a montage of some hard-hitting actions scenes plays, EZ smiles and very diplomatically replies that he’s just in a “motorcycle club.”

During San Diego Comic Con in July, Mayans MC and Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter spoke about what drew him to wanting Pardo cast as EZ in the series.

“I saw his read with a couple other actors and sort of knew what I was looking for,” Sutter said, as reported by Variety. “It was one of those things where I knew what I wasn’t looking for and then I saw JD read and there was something interesting and commanding in what he was doing.”

Sutter went on to reveal that Pardo actually read for other character roles, but they eventually had a serious discussion about him starring as the lead.

“We had this honest conversation where he told me what he wanted the character to be,” Pardo explained.”I told [Kurt], ‘If you give me this opportunity I will not let you down, I will not let FX down, I will not let the fans down.’ “

In addition to Pardo, Mayans MC will also star Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Richard Cabral, Jacqueline Obradors, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, Carla Baratta, Danny Pino, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Alexandra Barreto, Joseph Raymond Lucero, and Frankie Loyal Delgado.

It will also star Sons of Anarchy actor Emilio Rivera, who will be reprising the role of Marcus Alvarez, President of the Mayans MC Oakland Charter, which he originated on the original series.

Mayans MC debuts on FX in less than one month, and will air on its 10-episode first season on Tuesdays.