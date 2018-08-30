‘Mayans M.C.’ Promo Teases the Club’s ‘Fate’ Table

With the Mayans M.C. series premiere quickly approaching, the show is throwing many a bone to Sons of Anarchy fans eager to sink their teeth into the spinoff.

In one of the many promo teasers shared by the Mayans M.C. official Twitter account, an ominous illustration of a scorpion atop a gun gives off an eerie feeling of foreboding.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The table decides your fate,” the show tweeted alongside the illustration, likely referring to the table of club members who make high-level club decisions at the Mayans’ weekly meetings.

In the illustration, the word “muerte” (Spanish for “death”) sits on the barrel of the gun, which is wrapped up on its base and dripping in blood.

The cast and crew is gearing up for the show to hit FX screens across the country and hit the red carpet Tuesday night during the Mayans M.C. special premiere.

Creator Kurt Sutter appeared with his wife, Katey Sagal, who portrayed the infamous Gemma Teller Morrow on Sons of Anarchy. Sagal will be reprising her role of the matriarch of the Sons of Anarchy M.C. in an appearance during the Mayans pilot.

“It’s a flashback to eight years ago and a way of letting us know that he’s in Stockton where the two worlds will collide, at least in memory,” Sutter explained of Sagal’s surprise appearance.

Also walking the red carpet Tuesday night was frequent SOA guest star Emilio Rivera, who will also appear on Mayans M.C., as his role of Marcus Alvarez, the president of the Mayans M.C. Oakland Charter.

The new series will follow JD Pardo‘s Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a Mayans prospective member fresh out of prison looking to make his way up the ranks of the motorcycle club.

Along with Pardo and Rivera, actors Edward James Olmos, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta and Antonio Jaramillo will also star in the upcoming series.

Jaramillo told PopCulture.com that Mayans will be “spicier” than Sons of Anarchy, saying that while SOA‘s legacy is crucial for Mayans M.C., there will be clear differences between the shows.

“Let’s just say that this is going to be a lot spicier. We have an almost entire Hispanic cast,” Jaramillo said.

“It’s going to get spicy. It’s a little different,” he asserted. “This is still Kurt Sutter. Whatever the imaginary world that he created in Sons of Anarchy, it continues with Mayans M.C. It’s his world, and we’re living in it. You know what to expect from him.”

He clarified that “of course, it’s going to be different because it’s a different show, it’s a different type of actors, a different type of human beings.”

“It is a human being that comes from the same world. Disenfranchised person who’s trying to find their own way in the world,” Jaramillo explained. “That’s why you join a motorcycle club, is because you don’t feel like your part of anything else. It’s the same type of human being, but it’s a different human.”

Tune into the Mayans M.C. series premiere Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.