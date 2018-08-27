New ‘Mayans M.C.’ Promo Introduces the Club’s Second-in-Command

The excitement for Mayans M.C. continues to ramp up, with the latest promo introducing the biker club’s second-in-command.

A new teaser went up on the official Mayans M.C. Twitter account on Sunday afternoon. It gives viewers a glimpse of Taza, a serious-looking man who is near the top of the chain of command in the Mayans club. The tweet refers to him as “Vicepresidente Taza” and teases the rapidly approaching premiere date for the show.

Che “Taza” Romero is played by Raoul Max Trujillo in the upcoming series. Trujillo has acting credits going all the way back to 1990, with many breakout roles playing Native and Latinx characters. Trujillo describes himself a “a mixed blood descendant” of many Native cultures, and uses his reach on social media to promote the work and causes of Indigenous groups.

It is unclear whether this will play into the character of Taza on screen. It may take a few episodes before viewers even get an idea of what Taza and some of the other crew members are all about. As PopCulture.com’s John Connor Coulston wrote in his early review of the pilot: “Most of the supporting characters do not pop out in the same way the backing [Sons of Anarchy] crew members did. There is plenty of room for these characters to grow, but do not expect to be attached to them from the get-go.”

With any luck, the show will get the time to flesh itself out in full. Fans have been clamoring for a sequel or a spin-off of Sons of Anarchy practically since the show ended in 2014. Even now, it’s back only in a certain fashion. Very few characters have crossed over from Jax Teller’s old club in Charming to this one on the U.S.-Mexico border. The show hopes to forge its own path rather than relying on its existing success.

A big part of that is the transition to a predominately Latinx cast. To that end, SoA creator Kurt Sutter brought his partner Elgin James on as a co-creator, helping to add some authenticity of identity to the world.

“I was very aware that a white guy from Jersey shouldn’t be writing a show solely that takes place in a Latino subculture and it’s not because it wasn’t politically correct,” Sutter said at the TCA summer press tour earlier this month, according to a report by Variety. “It was about what made the most sense creatively.”

Fans will finally get to see the fruits of that labor in action as early as this week. Mayans M.C. premieres on FX on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET. However, eager fans can get see it as early as Friday, Aug. 31 through the FX+ streaming service.