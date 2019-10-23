‘Mayans M.C.’ Preview Shows Major Character Hospitalized in Next Week’s Episode

Mayans M.C. will be plotting their revenge after that Episode 8 blindside. The FX motorcycle drama ended with a wild cliffhanger Tuesday after the Vatos Malditos M.C. surprise attacked the club despite their mutually beneficial business deal. The promo for next week’s episode shows the aftermath of the tragic cliffhanger, suggesting the club will be planning a big ride to Mexico for revenge.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. Season 2, Episode 8: “Kukulkan”

Tuesday’s episode ended with the Vatos attacking the Mayans the night after the negotiations. After blowing up their bikes, and setting parts of Coco’s (Richard Cabral) body on fire in the process, the Mexican club came in and shot at the Mayans.

During the siege, Riz (Antonio Jaramillo) is shot several times and he collapses to the floor. The group outside rushes to put the fire out of Coco’s body. He screams in pain as they help him up.

Inside, Taza (Raoul Trujillo) rushes to Riz and finds he still has a very weak pulse. He yells for an ambulance, as the rest of the club reels from what just happened. Coco screams and tells his friends that he can’t see, suggesting the injuries may change his life forever.

The promo for Episode 9, airing Oct. 29, shows the Mayans will be waiting some time before finding out Riz’s fate.

“I love you brother,” Taza tells an unconscious Riz at the hospital. Viewers can then see footage of the club’s table and them riding as they establish the Vatos are now a threat. Will he survive his injuries? The promo also hints at a big change for Coco, as we get a glimpse of him wearing an eye patch. It seems as though the fire might have only affected one of his eyes. Will Coco lose his eye forever?

EZ (JD Pardo) also seems to be in trouble as Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) can be seen threatening with retaliation if he finds out he is lying. Could this have something to do with his and Emily’s (Sarah Bolger) investigation into Felipe (Edward James Olmos) and Dita’s (Ada Maris) past?

Episode 8 saw as EZ and Emily got closer than ever to the truth about Dita and Felipe’s past affair. The episode also revealed Dita made the payments to the hitman set to target Felipe and EZ’s mother Marisol. However, Felipe asked Emily to keep the information to herself for a few days. Will we finally get the answers we are waiting for?

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.