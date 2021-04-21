'Mayans M.C.' Possibly Killed off Major Character

✖

Fans of Mayans M.C. who are tuning into the third season are finally getting to see a side of some of their favorite characters they've been curious about since Season 1. While the writers and producers made sure to show a more in-depth look behind the kutte of each character, it's almost hard for fans to watch at times. One of the biggest transformations has been with Coco (Richard Cabral) as viewers are watching the Santo Padre member suffer from drug abuse behind his club's back. Spoilers ahead for Season 3, Episode 7.

After six full episodes of witnessing Coco struggle with his addiction, falling on Meth Mountain for continual drug use and resorting to stealing heroin from his own club to funnel members of Meth Mountain, things took a turn for the worse at the end of Episode 7. Just when onlookers felt it couldn't get much worse for Coco, after taking another hit, he may not wake up this time.

At the beginning of the episode, Coco decided to finally go back home where his daughter Letty (Emily Tosta) was waiting for him, admitting she thought he was dead. As she gave him a big hug, she got angry with him because of his absence and lack of parental duties. However, it didn't take her long to realize that he was strung out on drugs. Once he passed out on the couch, she covered him in a blanket, but then sat over him as he woke up. Since he's been on edge, he wasn't shy from showing anger, and neither was she. In fact, she told her father that she wished he would just OD and die because she would be better off raising herself.

By the end of the episode, she came home to see Coco passed out once again on the couch, but this time next to his love interest, Hope (Vanessa Gisselle), who was also knocked out. Hope came over earlier in the day to bring him more drugs, and at the time he confessed he wanted her and his daughter there with him, potentially indicating he had plans to harm himself. When Letty tried to wake him up, he was unresponsive, and judging by his pale complexion, fans are now wondering if he's dead. As a teaser for next week's episode, fans weren't given much to go off of as it continued to show Letty struggling to wake her dad up.

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. They become available the next day on Hulu, which has a free trial for PopCulture.com readers. The first seven episodes are currently available on the streaming service, along with the first two seasons of the hit FX Network show.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are not responsible for prices subject to change.