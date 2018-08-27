‘Mayans M.C.’ Star Michael Irby Ready for the ‘Long Haul’ in New Behind-The-Scenes Video

Mayans MC star Michael Irby says he is ready for the “long haul” in a new behind-the-scenes video shared from the show’s official Twitter page.

The clip shows Irby on what appears to be a porch set as he sends a message out to all the fans. “I have to come here everyday and ride motorcycles, smoke cigarettes, play guitar, hang out with mi familia,” the actor said, then joking that “it sucks.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He went on to clarify that working on Mayans MC has been an “amazing gig,” even going so far as to call it his “best gig to date.”

“I’m in it for the long haul,” Irby added before inviting that fans to “ride” along with him.

A number of fans have commented on the new video, with one saying that they think Mayans MC is “going to be amazing,” and another exclaiming that they “need the show here now. These 3 weeks need to fly by.”

Irby has been acting since the late ’90s, and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of the most high-profile movies he has turned up in are Fast Five, Law Abiding Citizen, and Flightplan.

He has also starred in TV series such as Taken, Almost Human, and True Detective. However, he is often most recognizable from his role as Sergeant First Class Charles Grey in The Unit.

In a past interview with WHY, Irby opened up about about the breakthrough role, and shared the story of how it came to him.

“It was the last audition of the pilot season, and I had already had a job—I was supposed to do Commander in Chief with Rod Lurie,” Irby recalled. “We’d worked together once before. So this came down the chute, and I said, ‘Wow, you can’t count any chickens yet, so, I decided to go and check out this other gig.’”

“I went in and found out who was involved and wound up meeting [creator and executive producer] David [Mamet] out in the lobby, and he basically just said, Go for it… It’s hard when you go into the room [to audition], you give up so much because you need the job, you want the job, so you don’t play the character that you’re there for, because you get a little nervous, but David just kind of gave me some little words of wisdom, and I walked in there and it ended up working out,” he continued.

“And they wanted to cast me as Charles Grey. The character really wasn’t written too much when I took the job, just going off the pilot,” Irby added. “And I had no idea that I was going to turn into The Bomb Guy. I had no idea I was going to be so handy.”

Fans can catch Irby in action next when Mayans MC debuts on Tuesday, September 4 on FX.