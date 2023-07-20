'Mayans M.C.' Kills off Major Characters in Series Finale

Mayans M.C.'s series finale has finally aired, and it left one fan-favorite dead. After the FX series previously killed off Carla Baratta's Luisa "Adelita" Espina, the series finale brought out one final punch, and it was right to the gut. While Clayton Cardenas' Angel announced to the bikers that he was going to be leaving in order to live a new, clean life with his son, the Mayans M.C. members didn't take too kindly to it and wasn't going to make it easy for him to leave. Bishop, Gilly, Hank, and Nestor force Angel to kill his brother, EZ, played by J.D. Pardo, who was also an FBI informant, in an effort to to prove that he was loyal so he could officially and finally leave the life behind.

Angel assured his brother that it was okay and to make sure to tell his son about him and their mom. After Angel stabs his brother to death, the members set off to find and kill Sofia, who was waiting for EZ to tell him that she's pregnant. It was a brutal and bloody way to end the series, and plenty of fans had many thoughts about it and Mayans M.C.'s final season.