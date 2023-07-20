'Mayans M.C.' Kills off Major Characters in Series Finale
Fans are grieving, and not just because 'Mayans M.C.' is done.
Mayans M.C.'s series finale has finally aired, and it left one fan-favorite dead. After the FX series previously killed off Carla Baratta's Luisa "Adelita" Espina, the series finale brought out one final punch, and it was right to the gut. While Clayton Cardenas' Angel announced to the bikers that he was going to be leaving in order to live a new, clean life with his son, the Mayans M.C. members didn't take too kindly to it and wasn't going to make it easy for him to leave. Bishop, Gilly, Hank, and Nestor force Angel to kill his brother, EZ, played by J.D. Pardo, who was also an FBI informant, in an effort to to prove that he was loyal so he could officially and finally leave the life behind.
Angel assured his brother that it was okay and to make sure to tell his son about him and their mom. After Angel stabs his brother to death, the members set off to find and kill Sofia, who was waiting for EZ to tell him that she's pregnant. It was a brutal and bloody way to end the series, and plenty of fans had many thoughts about it and Mayans M.C.'s final season.
It's Hard to Believe 'Mayans M.C.' is Done
Just watched the last ever #MayansMCFinale and I don’t think I’ll ever emotionally recover. #MayansMC— Lee Woodhouse™️ (@LeeWoodhouse00) July 20, 2023
"I'm literally so choked up over [Mayans FX] like... I can't believe that was it. That was the end," one fan expressed. "#MayansMC series finale. Not ready for this show to end [loudly crying face]," another fan said.
Some 'Mayans M.C.' Fans Didn't Like the way it Ended
Just finished #MayansMC and I’ve never been more upset at a series finale in my life….. pic.twitter.com/HmJJR5L7oS— TJ (@TravenDorseyJr) July 20, 2023
"I'm very disappointed wit how dat s--- ended [unamused face emoji]," one fan said. "Saying the [Mayans MC] finale is better than the [Sons of Anarchy finale is blasphemy because sons tied up every lose end," another pointed out.
The Series Finale Left Fans a Mess
GOD THE FINAL EPISODE GOT MEEEEEEEEEEEE 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #MayansMC #MayansFX— 🦇🎃 Spooky365 🎃🦇 (@luciblackmoore) July 20, 2023
One fan wrote, ".... ended the only way it could. [sleepy face emoji] I love y'all." Another fan simply stated, "I'M SOBBING."
EZ's Death was Heartbreaking
They really did Ez like that??? #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/kPGvLTAICG— A Beth Pearson Stan Account. (@Beano_Bambino) July 20, 2023
One fan expressed, "I was crying while EZ was calming his brother and begging him to knife him [loudly crying face emoji x3]." Another fan confessed, "I literally can't make peace with EZ Reyes' death jdjdjdjdjdmdk."
EZ's Death Wasn't the Only one That was Heartbreaking
Damn. Sofía didn't deserve all that 😩 #MayansFX #MayansMC— Chlóē (@ChloeMac_) July 20, 2023
"Y'all just broke me Sofia did nothing wrong and y'all kill her while she pregnant. This s--- killed me," one fan admitted. "Damn they killed Sofia and the baby too… Mayans writers.. [unamused face emoji]," another fan said.
Overall, Fans Enjoyed the Series Finale
Last nights final episode of #MayansMC was rough. The ending had me shooked can’t believe how it ended. S/O to the writers for an amazing series! #FX #Hulu— Patti (@dippedinhoney) July 20, 2023
"Been a hell of a series! Wish it didn't end so early but that finale was mayhem central and i was not expecting that," one fan wrote. "Watched the final episode of mayans mc tonight. What an amazing episode. I'm so sad my favourite show has come to an end. A big thank you to cast and crew and everyone who made mayans mc possible," another shared.