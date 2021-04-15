'Mayans M.C.' Justina Adorno Details Future of Nails and Why Her Character Is So Relatable (Exclusive)

✖

Mayans M.C. Season 3 might have had a heated start, but now that fans are six episodes in, it feels as if things are only getting started. Throughout the show's third season, viewers have been able to follow along not only with the action but the love stories that are developing. While EZ (JD Pardo) and Gaby (Sulem Calderon) are front and center, other relationships are slowly forming as well, adding more depth to each character and giving more spins to the storyline.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Justina Adorno details how her character Nails is not only relatable but what fans can expect from her curious storyline in the upcoming episodes. "It was interesting because you brought up Hank, and I think just like in real life, we don't really see when there is someone who has good intentions with you that's genuinely interested because you're so caught up in the drama and wanting something that's unattainable," the 30-year-old said. "Or being in love with an idea or a potential with someone else that you completely dismiss all the other good, available options."

Early on in the season, fans have watched — on more than one occasion — Nails gush over Angel (Clayton Cardenas). However, those feelings don't seem to be reciprocated because he's hooked on Adelita — even going so far as to pop the question, but ultimately getting turned down. "I think you'll see more of that, Nails just kind of figuring out life." Adorno noted that it was "enough" for her to watch her character get rejected in such ways because Nails is clearly struggling to find her place with the crew and in her love life.

When she originally auditioned for the role, she says she was so excited to get the part because of the heart Mayans M.C. carries. "I just remember watching the first episode and I was just like, almost on the verge or tears because cinematically, it was just gorgeous and I was just completely soaked into the story," she said, adding how new fans could have hopped on at the start this season and already feel engulfed by the storylines thanks to its nuances. "Their vision and the way they articulated it to me instantly drew me to the project," she confessed.

"And Nails — I read for two different characters — [but] I felt like she was down to earth. I felt like she was the most relatable overall. Like, no matter who you are, everyone knows what it feels like to be treated not the best," she added. While Mayans has kept Adorno busy, she is focusing on other projects as well, including her animal rights and vegan activism — something she's incredibly passionate about.

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. They become available the next day on Hulu, and PopCulture.com readers get a free trial. The first six episodes are currently available on the streaming service, along with the first two seasons of the FX Network show.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture.com nor ViacomCBS are not responsible for prices subject to change.